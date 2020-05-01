Coronavirus: How Hong Kong and Shenzhen have contained CoviD-19 without lockdown

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Cultural factors in and compliance with measures

In Germany, scientists, industry and politics are discussing the right measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In the cities of Hong Kong and the neighbouring province of Shenzhen, the epidemic was contained very successfully without the need for very far-reaching measures. Researchers now examined and evaluated the measures with which the provinces managed to control SARS-CoV-2 so successfully without a complete shutdown.

Hong Kong and Shenzhen have surprisingly low rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths, despite their proximity to the source of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the health authorities there have not ordered a complete lockdown. Two research teams have now investigated how this was achieved. Their results for Hong Kong were presented in the journal “Lancet Public Health” and those for Shenzhen in the journal “Lancet Infectious Diseases”.

Hong Kong safely manoeuvres through the crisis

Hong Kong had only 715 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths related to SARS-CoV-2 at the end of March 2020 according to the University of Hong Kong. Considering that 7.5 million people live together in a small area and that there is a geographical proximity to the outbreak site of Wuhan, this result is quite impressive. How has this been achieved?

The results were achieved without a complete shutdown

As the University of Hong Kong research team shows, successful containment is based on early consistent action and good cooperation from the population. One of the measures taken was that all persons entering the country from countries where COVID-19 cases were known to have occurred were placed in a 14-day quarantine. In addition, all persons suffering from COVID-19 were isolated in hospitals.

Furthermore, the authorities carried out an intensive tracing of all contacts of the infected persons. People who tested positive had to leave their homes immediately and cure the infection in a quarantine facility – regardless of its severity.

Further measures in Hong Kong

The health authorities called on the population to observe spacing regulations and wear face masks in public. These measures were consistently followed. In addition, the schools were closed from the end of January and employees were sent to the home office whenever possible. However, the rest of public life continued to run relatively normally under tightened hygiene measures.

Success of the measures

In this way, Hong Kong has been able to keep the reproduction number (R) of the coronavirus low from the beginning. In the course of March, R could be reduced from 1.5 to below 1 without exponential spread. According to Hong Kong University, the school closures led to a 33 percent reduction in transmission in children. R much in this group from 1.1 to 0.73.