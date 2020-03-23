Coronavirus in Belgium – Look at the photo: like many Belgians, the King and the Queen make a symbolic gesture for the nursing staff

Since Monday, the royal palace has displayed a white flag next to the Belgian flag. The Palace thus intends to express its solidarity with the nursing staff who are involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

“In solidarity with all the nursing staff and grateful for their infinite involvement“reads on the Palace’s Twitter account. In recent days, many Belgians have also displayed a white flag on the front of their homes for the same reason.

> CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS: Here are the signs that you may have Covid-19 disease

> CORONAVIRUS BELGIUM: check the latest news