Coronavirus in Belgium: police recall activities authorized to “get some fresh air” (video)

The coronavirus in Belgium pushed the National Council to take containment measures and this Sunday, many of you are still asking us, what movements are authorized.

In a Brussels park, for example, hundreds of bikes, rollerblades and skateboards have been observed. All these activities are authorized under certain conditions.

“The philosophy is to stay in motion. We can play sports, run, cycle … nearby and with the family. Possibly with a friend, but with a minimum distance of 1.50 m”, recalls Christophe Servais, police superintendent at the Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone.

In Brussels, the rules are generally respected as our journalists have seen. A usually busy lawn was practically empty this Sunday. On the spot, the police patrolled.

An athlete filmed during our report had the right to train. “Monsieur is doing his exercises. He is on the move, he plays sports. So no problem for us”, says Christophe Servais.

On foot, by bike, on horseback or using a drone … Checks were everywhere today. But the police remain tolerant.

This is not the case a few kilometers away. In Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, the measures are much stricter. A couple was not allowed to jump rope. A man has been sitting for too long. He must have left.

Very different measures from one municipality to another. Some have consoled themselves in a small gap with a barbecue, an ice cream, … Everyone finally experiences this confinement in their own way.