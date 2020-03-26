Coronavirus in France: the latest figures from the Covid-19 epidemic (MAP)

While the number of cases of coronavirus explodes in France and in the rest of the world, epidemiologists try to compare the figures of the different countries to compare the measures and the scenarios. Should France expect to live an Italian scenario?

The increase in the number of biologically confirmed Covid-19 cases is exponential in France, as in our European neighbors. According to the latest assessment from Public Health France and the Ministry of Health, published on Tuesday evening March 24, there are 22,300 cases of Covid-19 in France, 2,082 people in intensive care and 1,100 deaths in hospitals.

Comparison of the curves of the different countries

Epidemiologists around the world are busy observing and analyzing the trajectory of the epidemic as finely as possible. This allows us to compare the evolution of the situation in France compared to the other affected countries. By observing the curves developed by John Hopkins University in the United States, reproduced in the form of a graph by the Financial Times, it can thus be seen that, according to official figures, the epidemic is slowing down sharply in China. We also note that the Italian and French curves are on the same axis with a very rapid growth in the number of deaths.

You asked, we answered: Tea @FinancialTimes coronavirus death & case trajectory trackers are now FREE TO READ outside the paywall: https://t.co/JxVd2cG7KI In this morning’s update, the US has gone above 470 deaths, bringing it just behind where Iran was at the same stage. pic.twitter.com/NBA7FMYlmC – John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 23, 2020

According to an AFP count, Europe is now the continent most affected with more than 200,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths, ahead of Asia (nearly 99,000 cases and 3,570 deaths), the initial focus of contagion. Italy remains the country with the highest number of deaths. Among the explanations put forward: the average age of the Italian population, which is the highest in the world, behind that of the Japanese. As we know, the new coronavirus kills 8 to 15% of septuagenarians and octogenarians it infects, against 0.2% of 10-40 year olds, according to a study by the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another factor which is undoubtedly important: the number of days which passed between the first deaths and the decision of national confinement. Italy announced general confinement on March 9, when more than 9,000 people were officially contaminated and 800 had died, when France demanded it on March 15, after the 175th death and 6,633 cases listed.

Without forgetting that, according to OECD data, France has, proportionally to its population, twice as many hospital beds as Italy (respectively 6 and 3.2 per 1000 inhabitants) and also a higher number of places in intensive care (3.1 versus 2.6 per 1000 inhabitants).

The number of real cases largely underestimated in France (and in the rest of the world)

If there are many data, it seems difficult to know if France risks experiencing an “Italian scenario”. For the director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, questioned by Mediapart, specialists tend to predict disasters. Thus, he recalls, for Ebola, “one of the best epidemiologists in the world predicted 1.2 million cases by drawing the curves. There are ultimately less than 30,000 in the world. ” According to him, it remains very difficult to make forecasts for more than a few days, viruses being by nature unpredictable.

All the figures must also be put into perspective. According to Sante Publique France, the data underestimate the real number of cases, since only part of the patients are tested in our territory. According to the union of young doctors and interns, “the virus is currently spread all over the territory, for 1 confirmed case, 47 cases are ignored” The best strategy for containing the spread of the virus appears to be general containment. Containment which should last at least another 4 weeks, according to the opinion given this Tuesday March 24 by the French Scientific Council.