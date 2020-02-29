Coronavirus in Haute-Savoie: the zero patient testifies

Among the 57 cases of coronavirus contamination identified on French territory, six are located in the commune of La Balme-de-Sillingy, a few kilometers from Annecy in Haute-Savoie. Henri, an entrepreneur who recently visited Italy, is suspected of being the village “zero patient”, that is to say the one who reported the virus there.
Hospitalized and placed in solitary confinement, after having contaminated his wife, daughter and a friend, he estimated at the microphone of BFMTV that thanks to his precautions, “the contaminations were limited”.
“In my staff, I have two sick people and I think that the contamination comes from there. They were treated and put on sick leave but never, one did not evoke the possibility of contamination with the coronavirus”, explains- there on our antenna. “We are starting to know exactly who was infected, we are still waiting for some results but those who returned today are all negative,” said Henri.
The head of the company ensures that as soon as he became aware of a possible contamination with the coronavirus, he “isolated himself” and “no longer shakes hands”. “I didn’t kiss anyone anymore and I stayed at home until Monday morning so I think the contamination has been limited,” he said.
>> Coronavirus in France: follow the latest information in our live
“Above all, don’t panic”
The concerns remain great in this Haut-Savoyard village of 5000 inhabitants. Friday, the mayor of the town said he was “worried” after the discovery of two new cases. And for good reason: Henri had participated on February 15 in a political meeting bringing together a hundred guests.
The manager refuses to be alarmist. “Above all, do not panic. Those who do not have symptoms do not have to panic at all,” he said at the RTL microphone.