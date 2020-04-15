Coronavirus in New York: Crisis Governor Andrew Cuomo makes Democrats dream

How far will Andrew Cuomo go? The ambitious governor of New York State, propelled to center stage by the coronavirus crisis, has never been so popular in his state. And, in this year of the presidential election in the United States, more and more Democrats would like him to face President Donald Trump in place of Joe Biden, the presumed democratic candidate.

Every day, including the weekend, at the end of the morning, the 62-year-old governor settles down in front of the cameras in the Red Room of the Capitol in Albany, the capital of the State of New York. For a good hour, he calmly presents the latest news of a crisis that has killed more than 10,000 people in the most affected state in the country. He masters everything: assessments at the four corners of the State, hospitalizations, shortages of masks or respirators, the flattening of the curve, the future strategy of deconfinement … And, in typical New Yorkers, he never stops cry out loud for additional resources.

Normal that 87% of New Yorkers approve of its management of the crisis, against 41% for the tenant of the White House. This is because it offers a striking contrast to a rough, cheerful, impulsive Trump, always ready to do battle … A president who is even taken up by his own medical experts.

Cuomo is not known for his diplomatic skills, he is more presented as an autocrat, but since the beginning of the crisis, he has been able to maneuver Trump, a native like him from the Queens district. On Monday April 13 again, he admitted that “Trump had risen to the challenge for New York”.

The Kennedy of New York

Cuomo reassures and comforts at the same time. When he speaks with all-Italian emotion about his concerns with Michaela, the youngest of his three daughters, or when he worries about his mother Matilda, 88, or her little brother Chris, affected by coronavirus, his audience understands. In addition, the Cuomo family is a dynasty here. His father Mario was a popular governor in the 1980s. Chris is a well-known host on CNN, who regularly invites his older brother on the air, offering lively debates that show real affection and … are a good publicity stunt.

The Cuomo are a bit like the Kennedy of New York and, precisely, Andrew married Kerry Kennedy in the first marriage, one of the daughters of Bobby, brother of John, the assassinated president. Divorced, the governor now lives alone in his residence in Albany and his rating continues to climb among lonely New Yorkers. “It seems he likes blondes,” jokes Tzaddi Perellon, a New York brunette who does not miss any of his press points, “for him, I’m ready to get dyed! “

A Biden-Cuomo “ticket” for the presidential election?

Cuomo is everywhere. Monday, for example, early in the morning, he was the guest of a very popular program in the United States. After his press briefing, he joined the governors of the six neighboring states to insist on the necessary coordination during the deconfinement. He followed up with a radio interview then spent the evening on CNN, then MSNBC…

On CNN, he was asked what he would do if Trump ordered him to reopen the confined New York. “If he ordered me to do it and it compromised the health of the people in my state, I would not do it.” And he urged the president not to behave like a “dictator”. Trump had said the day before that he had “total power” to “restart the economy.”

Could Andrew Cuomo really replace a low-key Biden these days? The scenario, to date, is more political fiction. First, the interested party himself denies any immediate ambition. The ex-vice-president of Barack Obama would also have to agree to leave him the field free, which seems implausible. And the powerful left wing of his party accuses him of being a technocrat too ready to compromise with the Republicans.