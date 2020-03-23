The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has jumped to 322.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the new total of Covid-19 cases, up by 56 from Thursday, as she gave a briefing on coronavirus.

It comes as schools across Scotland closed down to help deal with the spread of the disease.

At the press conference, the First Minister said the advice to stop socialising is not “merely optional” adding “I know that there will be some of you who want to head out to the pub for a final night out. My guidance is crystal clear – please do not so this.”

She confirmed measures will be introduced to help those who become unemployed into alternative jobs.

The First Minister “unreservedly condemned” the actions of the Britannia Hotel group after staff lost their jobs and were evicted in Aviemore.