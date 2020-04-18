Coronavirus in the US: Why California’s Anti-Coronavirus Strategy Has Been So Effective and How It Is Different From New York’s | International | News

From the west coast, Californians look stunned at New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The reality in the east is very different from that of a state that, despite being the most populous in the country, is singled out as a model of success in its efforts to flatten the contagion curve and prevent deaths.

Almost a month ago, the 40 million California residents, considered the fifth economy in the world, they listened in surprise to the words of their governor, Gavin Newsom, when I estimated that more than half of the population would be infected if the territory did not implement strict isolation measures.

“If they take out their accounts in the state of California, that’s a number especially tall“He said last March 19.

At the time, California had fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases and almost one twenty deaths, and became the first state in the country to implement such actions drastic to contain the pandemic.

Then, it was also the third state hardest hit by the virus, after Washington and New York.

The authorities ordered the closure of the non-essential business and from schools, although some companies and institutions, such as Netflix and the University of California, Los Angeles, had already sent large numbers of employees to Work from home.

New York implemented similar measures of physical isolation three days after California. But the realities of both states they couldn’t be more different and experts point out that this difference in days was key.

In California, two and a half months have died from COVID-19, and since the first cases began to be registered, a total of 821 people, according to official figures on Tuesday, April 14. The state of New York has recorded similar numbers of deaths in just one day.

While scientists and health authorities are still analyzing the responses of each local government and what may have had an impact on the impact of the pandemic in some places and others, experts consulted by BBC Mundo throw some clues about what California has done well and how does it compare to New York.

“It is a source of pride”

The researchers agree that having implemented early measures quarantine and physical isolation were the element key California’s success.

“California assumed a leadership role before other states and we are seeing positive effects of that, particularly in the San Francisco Bay area, ”he explains. Art Reingold, Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, Berkeley.

The touristy and congested Hollywood Walk of Fame has been deserted for weeks.

The city of San Francisco, with less than a million inhabitants, registered until Monday, April 13 17 deaths.

“We are in the best possible scenario, what we expected to happen, although we planned for a different scenario, ”said Dr. Mark Ghaly, head of the state Health and Human Services Agency, on April 10.

“This is a source of pride for Californians,” he said, explaining that the contagion curve was flattening and that the number of hospitalizations advanced below what was anticipated to date, although he warned that this could worsen if “focus was lost. in the physical distance measurements ”.

The strategy of the powerful state, whom its governor often refers to as “nation state”has been recognized by authorities directing the national response to the pandemic, such as Dr. Deborah Birx, who has also praised the work of the state of Washington, also on the west coast.

Another factor that benefited California is having “good health coverage that allows us to be able to provide the necessary care. without falling into a chronic shortage hospital beds, intensive care or health workers, “he says Karin Michels, professor and director of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles School of Public Health (UCLA).

The state even came to lend 500 respirators, one of the most demanded medical teams by hospitals, to New York and other more affected states.

California Advantages

Two and a half months after the first cases were recorded in California, a port of entry in addition to hundreds of direct flights from China, where the virus originated, the death rate is 2 per 100,000 inhabitants, while in New York it is 55.3, according to estimates from the newspaper Los Angeles Times.

In addition, the state is ranked 30th in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 out of the country’s 50 states, according to calculations by The New York Times.

Experts indicate that implementing early social isolation measures was key to California’s success.

An important consideration is that states have wide differences each other, warns epidemiologist Karin Michels.

“The urban infrastructure it is very different in both places: in California the cities are more dispersed in the territory and many people live in houses, so keeping the distance is easier than in New York, where the population density, especially in New York city , it is high ”, he says.

Another point, he continues, is that of public transport. “New York depends on a public transportation system while California is not as developed and many people use the car,” which is beneficial for insulation.

California was the first state to enact strict confinement and social distancing orders in the United States.

Although it is possible to establish a link between population density and concentration of infections, Professor Reingold warns that not so densely populated areas of the East Coast have also become nerve centers of infection.

The challenges

Although authorities indicate that California will reach the highest number of infections next month – although still below the expected scenario – and Los Angeles extended its orders to stay home until May 15, talks have already started on resume activities and revive the economy.

“The key now is to maintain those measures long enough. There are still many challenges and uncertainties ahead ”, warns Michels.

It’s the big picture for county The Angels, who registered this Wednesday, April 15, the highest number of deaths in one day, with 42 deaths, for a total of 402.

The largest county on the west coast meets almost half the total number of deaths in the state and accumulates more than 10,000 confirmed cases among its 10.4 million inhabitants.

Health systems in California have not collapsed in recent weeks as it did in cities like New York.

In proportion, little, but the authorities do not let their guard down. “This increase continues to mean that we need more beds, respirators and that we can’t relax“Said the mayor of the city on Tuesday, April 14, Eric Garcetti.

Despite this, planning for the future is just beginning and presents challenges that are neither minor nor less worrying, experts warn.

Reingold explains that to “reopen society” it is necessary to establish an infrastructure equipped with a “Big number” of people trained to test and locate contagious contacts, in addition to establishing isolation or preventive quarantine sites and managing the problem of homelessness, which is serious in California.

“We are not adequately equipped as a result of years of not allocating sufficient funds at the state level to public health programs. We have relied on federal money and that has translated into less personnel and failure to update the necessary technology for times like these, ”he says.

At the moment, the governor said he has discussed reopening strategies with the neighboring states of Oregon and Washington, but clarified that it is early to relax the measures.

California is now studying what strategy to implement to reopen its economy, the fifth largest in the world.

The official explained that the state first needs to expand testing, protect residents considered high risk, and expand the capacity and supplies of hospitals.

Meanwhile, nearly three million Californians have applied to the state for aid after becoming unemployed, in an economic crisis not seen in recent history.

“We talk about what will that new normality be like, but there will be no such thing, at least until we have immunity from groups and a vaccine, ”said the governor.

