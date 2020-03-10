Coronavirus incubation period is just FIVE DAYS on average

People who are infected with coronavirus go five days before falling ill on average, a study suggests.

Scientists estimated the average incubation period of the killer virus was 5.1 days after studying nearly 200 people with the bug.

Currently UK health bosses advise anyone suspected of having the virus to self-isolate for two weeks.

But the latest study, by the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, found one in 100 patients go more than 14 days before developing symptoms.

It means a small number of cases remain infectious to the wider public beyond the NHS’ recommended two-week self-isolation period.

The coronavirus crisis, which is teetering on the edge of becoming a global pandemic, has struck down nearly 111,000 people and killed more than 3,800.

Fears of an outbreak have gripped the UK as cases soared to 321 and the virus claimed its fourth victim.

Johns Hopkins researchers studied 181 cases of people confirmed to be infected with the virus as part of the latest study.

They scoured news reports and public health releases which included information on likely dates of exposure and when symptoms started.

Most of the cases were linked to Wuhan, the city in China at the centre of the outbreak, and the surrounding Hubei province.

They found that 97.5 per cent of those who develop symptoms did so 11 days of infection and most fell ill within five days.

A small number – one in 100 – can go 14 days before showing signs of infection.

However the scientists say the self-isolation time frames adopted by public health bodies – including the NHS – are ‘reasonable’ for the vast majority of people.

Senior author Justin Lessler, an associate professor in epidemiology at John Hopkins, said: ‘Based on our analysis of publicly available data, the current recommendation of 14 days for active monitoring or quarantine is reasonable, although with that period some cases would be missed over the long-term.’

The study was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It comes after Boris Johnson revealed everyone with a cold will be told to quarantine themselves within weeks.

The Prime Minister heralded a toughening of the Government’s response at a press conference in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee.

But he still stopped short of meeting demands to shift the official strategy from the ‘contain’ phase to focus on efforts to delay the spread.

As the death toll from the disease in the UK rose to five people from 321 cases, Mr Johnson said: ‘We remain in the ”contain” phase of the outbreak, but watching what is happening around the world our scientists believe that containment is unlikely to work on its own.’

He added: ‘There is no hiding from the fact that the coronavirus outbreak will present a significant challenge for the UK, just as it does in other countries.

‘But if we continue to look out for one-another to pull together in a united and national effort I have no doubt that we can and we will rise to that challenge.’

He continued: ‘We know how to defeat it.’ Alongside Mr Johnson, Chief Medical Office Chris Whitty said that at some point cases were likely to start accelerating dramatically.

He said: ‘We are now very close to the time, probably within the next 10 to 14 days … where we should move to a situation where we say ”everybody who has even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever, should be self-isolating for seven days afterwards”.’

There has been speculation that soon people will be advised to work from home where possible, and vulnerable people – the elderly or those with long-term health problems – urged to stay at home to avoid becoming infected.

More drastic options include pubs, church halls and schools being closed and football matches called off – although ministers stress those moves are more likely later in the crisis.