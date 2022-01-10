Coronavirus infections have increased dramatically in Israel.

According to Israel’s health ministry, there has been a surge in coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 21,501 cases reported.

According to a ministry statement, the total number of serious cases has reached 222, with 8,269 deaths since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus infections in the army had reached 5,187 soldiers as of Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Fears of the COVID omicron variant spreading have already resulted in Israeli authorities banning foreigners from entering the country.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.