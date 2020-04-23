Coronavirus infections rise in Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar

DOHA, QatarKUWAIT CITY, KuwaitRABAT, Morocco

Authorities in Kuwait, Morocco and Qatar announced additional coronavirus infections and fatalities Tuesday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Abdullah Al-Sanad said two more fatalities took Kuwait’s fatalities to 11. And with 85 new infections the country now has a total of 2,800 cases.

He said 45 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 412.

A statement from Morocco’s Health Ministry said one death was reported along with 140 new infections, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 144 and infections to 3,186.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry reported two deaths from the coronavirus and 518 new infections.

It said the death toll stands at nine, infections jumped to 6,533 and recovered cases is at 614.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 2.49 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with an excess of 171,000 deaths, and greater than 658,000 recovered.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara