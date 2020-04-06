Coronavirus is Affecting the Football Now

With the spread of coronavirus getting worse, and governments starting to clock onto how serious things are getting, it’s no surprise that big public events are being cancelled one by one. The latest big thing to be affected is the football, with the Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, and Women’s Championship suspending games until at least 3rd April.

The Premier League has said games are currently scheduled to restart on 4th April, “subject to medical advice and conditions at the time”. The EFL wants to resume a day earlier, but again that should be down to what the situation is like. So if this whole pandemic gets worse, you can expect them to extend the suspension even further.

So I guess that means it’s time to dust off the controller and start playing more FIFA.

Despite this the Premier League has said it’s aim is to reschedule all the missing fixtures, with the Football Association also confirming that everyone is committed to trying to complete the full season. Not sure when they’d have time, should this suspension go on for too long, considering this year is also a European Championship year.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said:

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, government, the FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The EFL said:

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.”

That means if you have tickets to a game,or a season ticket, don’t bother turning up to your local ground this weekend. At least all the Manchester United fans will be happy, since it means they don’t have to worry about taking the M6 or the M6 Toll to try and beat the traffic. [BBC Sport]