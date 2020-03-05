Coronavirus is pushing Australia towards RECESSION with a high risk of a ‘prolonged downturn’ 

Australia is heading towards negative economic growth with a large risk of a ‘prolonged downturn,’ Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy said today.

The impact from the coronavirus on the economy will be ‘deeper, wider and longer’ than the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s, Mr Kennedy told a senate estimates hearing on Thursday morning.

In the December quarter, the Australian economy grew by only 0.5 per cent.

Mr Kennedy said the coronavirus would hit growth by at least 0.5 per cent for the March quarter, pushing Australia towards static or negative growth.

He said that figure did not take into account disruption to supply chains, raising fears the hit to growth could be much higher.

Negative growth over the next two quarters would constitute a recession and would be Australia’s first since 1990-91.

‘The global economic impacts of COVID-19 are continuing to emerge but there is little doubt that they are serious,’ Mr Kennedy said.

The sectors most affected are education – due to foreign students being unable to travel – and tourism.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Thursday warned the impact will be ‘horrific’.

‘I’ve done a lot of engagement with business in Far North Queensland and North Queensland and they are expecting the impact to be horrific – on tourism, education, aquaculture and retail,’ he told the ABC’s Fran Kelly.

Last night Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the virus will have a ‘material impact’ on growth in the next six months.

The government is preparing a stimulus package to try to mitigate the impact, which will be announced next week.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at least $1billion will be pumped into the economy.

‘It is going to have a ‘b’ in front of it that is for sure,’ Mr Frydenberg told ABC radio.

It comes after the coronavirus crisis in Australia has further deepened with confirmed cases climbing to 53 and the country recording its second fatality.

New South Wales Health confirmed on Wednesday night a 95-year-old woman died at a Sydney hospital after contracting the virus at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge Aged Care Centre in Macquarie Park, in the city’s north.

A 50-year-old female who had been caring for the elderly victim at the centre contracted the virus last week, while two other residents were diagnosed and 11 others placed in isolation on Wednesday.

The same day, Macquarie University – also in Macquarie Park – confirmed a lecturer had been struck down with the coronavirus.

Those cases come after the diagnosis of a 53-year-old male doctor from Ryde Hospital, about 4km from Macquarie Park, on Monday.

Ryde and Macquarie Park have since been dubbed Australia’s coronavirus ‘ground zero’, with six confirmed cases in the area in less than a week – and there are fears that figure will grow.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the nursing home case was particularly concerning as the infected aged care worker had not travelled overseas and had no obvious link to coronavirus.

‘And so we did the checks (after the aged care worker started showing symptoms). And, of course, we’re aware that it’s likely that she could have been capable of passing on the coronavirus from at least the day before, 24 hours, so that’s 23 February,’ he said.

‘It is concerning when we have somebody present with coronavirus and we can’t track the source.’

‘In this case, this much-loved staff member had not travelled. She had not been overseas. She had not been to any of the hot spots around the world. So, that raises the question, how did she end up with coronavirus?’

The chilling news comes as Australians raid supermarket shelves and strip them clean of toilet paper, pasta, canned food – seemingly fearing a full-blown pandemic is imminent.

Increasing concerns about coronavirus have seen a huge spike in demand for everyday essentials – but none like toilet paper, which is racing off the shelves.

Kleenex has reassured customers it is producing more toilet rolls on social media as consumers continue to clear supermarket shelves.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.

Sharing a photo of the Kleenex warehouse piled high with columns of toilet paper, it said: ‘As you can see, we won’t be running out any time soon.’

The company hopes the round-the-clock production will help to slow the panic, which comes despite toilet paper being produced on mass in Australia, and no supermarkets reporting a shortage.

Sorbent, a local toilet paper manufacturer, released a statement on Wednesday which said they’re playing catch up to meet supply demands as shoppers clear supermarket shelves across the nation.

But maintaining supplies would be dependent on shoppers remaining calm and avoiding stockpiling, the company said.

‘Some products may have been depleted from shelves; replenishment should catch up, however any sustained panic buying in the volumes seen in recent days will be certain to stress supply,’ the spokesman said.

‘Stock shortage with allocations may in some cases be necessary.’

Woolworths has introduced a four-pack per customer limit on toilet paper, while one Aldi store in Epping limited customers to one packet a day.

‘Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to these products,’ the company said in a statement.

‘The purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction applies in-store and online.’

Woolworths is also limiting the sale of hand santiser to two bottles per person, and they will now be kept behind the counter along with cigarettes.

As Australians across the country stocked up on toilet paper, others decided to head to their local bottle shop to buy alcohol instead.

Photos emerged on social media on Wednesday showing people mocking the toilet paper shortage by sharing photos of their booze stockpiles.

‘Some call it panic bulk buying, I call it erring on the side of caution! Thank God for Dan Murphy’s,’ one Twitter image was captioned.

Another posted a trolley filled with craft beer with the caption ‘everyone buying s**t paper. Meanwhile, me.’

‘To those who depleted the supermarket shelves of toilet paper and pasta in preparation for the coronavirus – I have all the chocolate and the wine. Your move,’ another Tweet reads.

A trolley filled to the brim with boxes of Veuve Clicquot champagne was captioned: ‘I couldn’t get a toilet roll but figure we could use the cardboard from the Verve if we get desperate.’

‘You guys feel free to clean out Costco of toilet paper, I’m heading to Dan Murphy’s to clean out the red aisles,’ another Tweet reads.

One shopper noted a multipurpose use for alcohol following a shortage of hand sanitiser at chemists and supermarkets.

‘Plenty of hand sanitiser still available at Dan Murphy’s,’ they posted alongside a bottle of vodka.

‘Are we all going to drink ourselves to survive?’

Another Tweet reads: ‘Going coronavirus disaster preperation shopping with the wife tonight: Two weeks of canned/dry food and alcohol, actually, double the alcohol. Cold/flu meds, more booze, pet food, disinfectants and more booze.’

Toilet paper delivery startup company Who Gives A C**p announced on Wednesday it had entirely run out of stock.

Founder Simon Griffiths released a statement which said their sales had increased eightfold since the start of the frenzied shopping.

‘With all the panic buying madness, we’ve sold out of all out products,’ the statement read.

‘We’re working as hard as possible to restock.’

The company also called on customers to consider their neighbours and offer supplies to others if they realise they’ve over-ordered.

Video emerged earlier on Wednesday that appeared to show a stampede breaking out at another Woolworths store in Revesby, in the Sydney’s south-west.

Anxious shoppers were filmed piling packets of toilet paper into their trolleys, some carrying two packs of 12 at a time.

The country’s chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, told Parliament panic buying toilet paper wasn’t a ‘proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time’.

Experts predict the number of cases is likely to soar in the coming days.

Former Reserve Bank of Australia board member Warwick McKibbin warned a global pandemic could wipe out 68 million people worldwide, including 96,000 Australians.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted there was ‘every indication’ the world would imminently enter ‘the pandemic phase of the virus’.