Coronavirus is so bad in Bolivia bodies are being burned in a mobile crematorium

The coronavirus has become so bad in Bolivia that dead bodies are being burned in a mobile crematorium on a trailer.

Cemeteries and funeral homes are struggling to keep up with the surge of cases across Latin America – leading engineers in Bolivia to come up with an unsettling, but affordable, solution.

The five-metre by two-and-half-metre contraption is powered by liquefied petroleum gas, which means families who are struggling pay for funeral expenses have a cheaper option.

Carlos Ayo, an environmental engineer, and one of the designers of the “crematory oven”, said it came about to help the country in its hour of need.

For updates on coronavirus, follow our live blog HERE

Crematoriums are expensive and only found in Bolivia’s main cities.

He said three canisters of fuel will cremate a body in around 30 minutes, and he can do 20 a day – adding several local councils having already made orders.

“We wanted to help in this pandemic,” he told the Guardian. “We asked ourselves, wouldn’t it be better if it could be mobile, to move it from one place to another?”

Mr Ayo’s service costs just £30, compared to around £764 for a regular cremation at a crematorium.

There are reports in Bolivia of families keeping coffins containing bodies in their homes for days and business manager for the La Paz mayor’s office Martín Fabri said the city’s main cemetery saw 2,000 burials and cremations last month.

Bolivia has 95,071 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 3,827 deaths.

It comes as Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest death toll in Latin America, according to health ministry data on Thursday.

There have been 507,996 confirmed cases and 25,648 related deaths, vice health minister Luis Suarez said at a news conference.

The Andean country has the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America at 78.6 per 100,000 people, a Reuters tally shows, surpassing hard-hit regional neighbors Chile and Brazil.