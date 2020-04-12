Coronavirus Italia, the April 11 bulletin. The contagion curve goes up

Rome, April 11, 2020 – It dates back to contagion curve from Coronavirus in Italy, But the hospitalized in intensive care. These are the main data – substantially stable – disseminated in the today’s bulletin from the head of Civil protection, Angelo Borrelli, at the press conference. THE total cases of contagion rose to 152,271, 4,694 more than yesterday when they had grown by 3,951. Also increase currently positive: there are 100,269 (+1,996 compared to +1,396 yesterday), as well as i healed arriving at 32,534 (+2,079 compared to +1,985 yesterday). Today there are others 619 dead (570 yesterday), which brings the death toll from the beginning of the epidemic to 19,468. Of the currently positive, 28,144 are hospitalized with symptoms (98 fewer), 3,381 in intensive care (116 less than yesterday) and 68,744 in home isolation (2,210 more). The swabs made became 963,473 (56,609 more than yesterday).

Alongside Borrelli, in press conference, Alberto Villani, pediatrician and member of the scientific committee. “Normally the average time for a vaccine to be marketed is 2-3 years,” he says over the air. “On this occasion I think the times will be much much shorter, they will certainly not be the usual times for a vaccine,” he says.

While the premier With you it has formalized the extension of the containment measures until May 3 (here the Ateco list of activities that restart), today it is the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to explain that the return to normal will happen “only when we have the vaccine”. On the eve of EasterMeanwhile, the Minister of the Interior Lamorgese has circulated a circular to the prefects in which she expresses her concerns about the social stability of the country. There is a risk of “serious tensions” and “outbreaks of extremist expression”, the words of Lamorgese who invites the prefects to “preside over legality”. In the meantime, news of the positivity of a 10-month-old baby comes from Avola (Syracuse).

There Lombardyas usual, it released the regional numbers on the epidemic in advance of the national ones. And they are not reassuring data. There are 57592 infections with a growth of 1544 with almost 10 thousand swabs, while yesterday there were 1246 new cases with 9,372 swabs. There are 10511 deaths with 273 new deaths while yesterday there was a growth of 216. 12,026 hospitalized non-ICU patients increased by 149 while yesterday they increased by 81, 1174 hospitalized ICU patients (28 fewer yesterday when they had dropped by 34).

The spotlight is on Milan: in the province the figure is now double compared to yesterday, that is 520 new cases compared to 269 for a total of 13268. In the city there are 262 new cases, yesterday they were 127, which brings the total number to 5368. “Milan deserves more and more attention, there is no clear and decisive drop in the infections, let’s not relax, let’s stay at home “, said the councilor for welfare of Lomnbardia, Giulio Gallera. Which announced how the positive quarantine will last “until May 3”, which is the deadline for restrictions indicated by the government. Today Lombardy has issued an ordinance with which it blocks the reopening of libraries and bookstores established in Conte’s decree.

New York, schools closed until September

