CORONAVIRUS – Kalil Haché, the horse and sport soldier

Colonel Kalil Haché, 88 years old, is another victim of the coronavirus in the country, he was passionate about the militia, sports and horses.

Haché Malkum was president of the Sports Circle of the Armed Forces and the National Police.

He was also the commander of the Blood Cavalry of the National Army.

In 2010 he was inducted into the immortality of the Petromacorisano Sportsmen’s Hall of Fame, for his merits and his contribution to strengthening the sport.

He is a son of Arab immigrants who was born on April 1, 1932 in this city.

In recognition of his contributions, the traditional horse racing classic Kalil Haché, bore his name, which is held every year at the V Centenario Racecourse.

Colonel Kalil Haché died early Friday morning at the Ramón de la Lara military hospital, where he was admitted with symptoms of coronavirus.

His death was confirmed by Arístides Fernández Zucco (El Chato), who is his son-in-law.

In 2017 Listín Diario conducted an interview about his life. We reproduce it below:

Rosmery Mendez

Santo Domingo

Thirty-one years ago, Kalil Haché learned that he would be a grandfather for the first time. Kalil Díaz, son of Elsita, his eldest daughter, was his first gift. At 85 years old, he is still an active member of the Armed Forces, although with 59 years in the militia you could think that he is a very upright person, the reality is that this is a supportive and very consenting grandfather.

“Over time I understood that the grandchildren love each other as much or more than the children, since I have more time to share with them now.”

For many years Kalil was a polo player who won countless trophies that he proudly displays on a shelf. Every corner of his house also shows his love for horses, with its original decoration, and as a good fan, his grandchildren learned to ride from his hand, so much so that one of them is a professional in jumping. “Manuel Fernández is among the best jump riders in the country,” he says proudly.

“To each one, because they are all male, I explained what life is, because from all the experience I have I can advise them to always go the right way, and so far none have let me down.”

When the children of Elsita, Kalil José and Jacinto Díaz Haché and those of Maribel, Arístides (chatico), Manuel Antonio and José María Fernández Haché were still young, every week they used to go to the fields together and it was there that their grandfather took advantage of to show them and tell them what efforts he had to make to achieve what he has today and that in one way or another they have benefited.

“We were going to San Pedro de Macorís and I showed them the corral where I slept as a child. I keep it as a souvenir; I did not grow up with the privileges that they have today and I want them to appreciate that, ”he says nostalgically.

Those values ​​that Kalil has instilled in his daughters and grandchildren are no accident. His parents emigrated to the Dominican Republic a long time ago, from Lebanon, and it was they who taught this grandfather that he should always walk the right path and believe in God. And this is what he has taught his offspring.

Although four of her five grandchildren reside outside the country, each Christmas and Easter the family gathers to share those special dates. The other months of the year are spent in constant communication and from time to time some come to visit or he goes to see them.

Apart from all the blessings of this family they have José María, affectionately ‘Josema’, who is a child of special condition with a big heart and loving like no other human being. “We love them all the same, they are very good brothers and cousins, they always live playing when they see each other, they carry it, they relax, because that is what we have taught them.”

Meeting this man, in his role as grandfather, reveals that, in addition to impregnating happiness in every place he comes to with his jokes and spontaneous personality, he is also a person dedicated to his family. “I insist on telling them to know that everything is borrowed in life, not to cling to anything. That is the best fortune that I can leave you, that you keep a clear conscience, “he concluded.

Filial love

The Kalil Haché family and his wife, Elsy de Haché, have always shared with their grandchildren at the most important moments of their lives, advising them to go the right way. That is why on special dates they are always present.

A GRANDFATHER WHO IS ALWAYS PENDING

Kalil is always aware of his grandchildren and knows all the details of each person’s life. Any question about them was answered as if he were the father of each of his grandchildren, from how long the youngest needed to finish college to their ages and what each one did. “I have taught them the struggle of life, that you cannot abuse others, and that you have to be kind and be loyal to family, friends and principles.”