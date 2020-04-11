Coronavirus kills 327 more people in Belgium

BRUSSELS

In Belgium, 1,351 new coronavirus infections and 327 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, health authorities announced on Saturday.

According to the latest data published by the Federal Public Service of Health, more than 28,000 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 3,300 people have lost their lives since the outbreak of the virus in Belgium.

These numbers seem particularly high compared to the population of 11.46 million.

While France’s current statistics show 182 deaths per 1 million citizens, this ratio is 261 in Belgium. This figure is quite close to the ones of Italy, the worst-hit European country where 303 deaths are registered per 1 million people.

However, Emmanuel Andre, a government spokesman, warned on Saturday that the statistics can be misleading.

Official reports enclosed that around 40% of victims in Belgium passed away in nursing homes without an official test confirming the symptoms of COVID-19.

A €60 billion ($65 billion) economic fallout is expected this year due to the strict limitations on public life imposed three weeks ago to prevent the spread of the virus.

The measures only allow people to leave their homes for buying food and medicine, visiting a doctor, helping someone in need or going to work — unless home office is an option for them.

Only supermarkets and pharmacies are serving, while snack bars and restaurants are just allowed to offer food for takeaway.

People are allowed to take a walk outside with their family members from the same household, but they are required to keep a 1.5-meter distance from others.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

More than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 103,500 deaths, and some 382,000 recoveries.