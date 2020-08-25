Coronavirus kills 5 in Oman, 3 in Palestine

MUSCAT

Health authorities in Oman and Palestine on Tuesday confirmed new fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oman’s Health Ministry said five people had died and 143 others tested positive for COVID-19, while 235 patients had recovered over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the tally of confirmed virus cases to date rose to 84,652, including 642 deaths and 79,147 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry registered three fatalities and 585 infections along with 1,459 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Mai Alkaila said Tuesday’s figures mark the highest registered cases on a daily basis.

The count includes the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry said 477 people have recovered from the virus, raising the total recoveries to 73,402.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 813,500 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since last December.

More than 23.67 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 15.35 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat