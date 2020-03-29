Coronavirus kills 50 Turkish expats in 8 countries

ANKARA

Turkey’s deputy foreign minister on Friday announced that at least 50 Turkish expats in 8 countries have died due to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Foreign Ministry’s Coordination and Support Center, Yavuz Selim Kiran also said at least 151 Turkish citizens abroad have tested positive for COVID-19, adding: “We are closely monitoring their situation.”

The center, established as part of measures to fight COVID-19, aims to provide service to citizens 24 hours a day.

Kiran noted that the Foreign Ministry has received more than 35,000 queries already.

Previously, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told that Turkish consulates are available 24/7 to answer any queries by Turkish expats.

Kiran also said that nearly 15,000 Turkish citizens have been brought back home.

“As of today, we have brought back nearly 15,000 citizens with the information received from 45 different countries and all have been quarantined. This is a huge success,” he added.

Turkey received medical supplies request from 77 countries, Kiran stressed, noting that the country was able to respond to 20 of those countries.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 by the Turkish health minister late Thursday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 537,800 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 24,100, and over 123,300 recoveries.