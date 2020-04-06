Coronavirus latest: 31 March at a glance

A summary of the biggest developments in the global coronavirus outbreak

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Global cases hit 850,000

At least 42,032 people have died around the world, while at least 855,007 have been infected, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University researchers. In addition, they say 177,857 people who were infected have since recovered.

Boy, 13, becomes UK’s youngest victim

Relatives of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in south London, said they were “beyond devastated” by his death in the early hours of Monday (BST), adding that he had died without any family members close by because of his infection.

He is believed to be the UK’s youngest victim and, while his relatives are awaiting the results of a postmortem, he is not thought to have had any underlying health problems.

France reports nearly 500 dead in 24 hours

The country’s health authorities announced an increase of 499 deaths of patients in its hospitals on Tuesday; the biggest rise since the start of the pandemic.

Slovakia suffers first death

Slovakia registered its first death since the outbreak began, according to its National Health Information Centre. As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

Oman reports first death – local media

Oman’s health ministry announced the country’s first death – that of a 72-year-old Omani man – state TV reported. Oman said that, as of 31 March, 192 cases have been identified.

Burundi confirms first cases

The east African nation’s health ministry announced its first cases. Both men are Burundian. One, aged 56 years, had recently returned from neighbouring Rwanda and the other, aged 42, had recently returned from Dubai, the government said.

British banks scrap dividends

The UK’s biggest banks agreed to scrap payouts to shareholders and are expected not to pay out any bonuses to senior staff. It comes after a request from the Bank of England. As the UK prepares for a potential recession, the step is described as a “sensible precautionary step given the unique role that banks need to play in supporting the wider economy through a period of economic disruption”.

Pandemic is world’s worst crisis since second world war – UN chief

The world faces its most challenging crisis since the second world war, the UN’s secretary general, António Guterres, warns. He says the pandemic threatens every country and is likely to bring a recession without parallel in the world’s recent past.

White House stresses dire US death toll predictions

Between 100,000 to 240,000 people in the US could die, even with mitigation measures, Americans have been warned. But Dr Deborah Birx, part of the team leading the US response to the pandemic, says the model doesn’t assume every American does everything they’re supposed to do, “so it can be lower than that”.

UK shows early signs of flattening the curve

The NHS needs everyone to play their part in reducing transmission of the virus, the medical director of NHS England, Stephen Powis, said, as signs emerged that physical distancing measures are beginning to work.

But he warned: “It is really important not to read too much because it is really early days. We are not out of the woods, we are very much in the woods. So green shoots but only green shoots and we must not be complacent and we must not take our foot off the pedal.”