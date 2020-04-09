Coronavirus: Latest tally of deaths, cases in Americas

ANKARA

Originated in China last December, coronavirus increases its effect on the Americas, and the continent can become the new epicenter after Europe, with the U.S. recording the highest case count globally.

Although the number of coronavirus-related deaths and infections is not as alarming as the U.S., the tallies in Canada, as well as the Caribbean, Central and South American countries are rising each day.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas, and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

All figures shared below are compiled according to data from the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University in Maryland as of Tuesday.

US

With more than 368,400 cases, the U.S. has the most COVID-19 infections in the world, followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and China.

The death toll neared the 11,000 mark, while almost 200,000 have recovered.

U.S. authorities have warned the number of fatalities in the U.S. this week may be especially bad and the White House has recently projected a possible nationwide coronavirus death toll of 100,000 to 240,000.

Canada

The country recorded 323 deaths, and over 16,600 cases, while recoveries more than 3,600.

The land border between Canada and the U.S. closed to all non-essential travel to stem the spread of the virus.

Central America, Caribbeans

Mexico, Panama and the Dominican Republic are the most affected countries in the region.

With 125 fatalities, Mexico has recorded the highest deaths in region, passing Dominican Republic. It has 2,439 total cases, while more than 630 people recovered from the epidemic.

The country also partially closed the border with the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Panama, cases and deaths 2,100 and 55, respectively, but just 14 people have recovered from the epidemic so far.

With almost 1,828 cases, the Dominican Republic recorded 86 fatalities. In all, more than 33 people recovered.

Although the confirmed cases tally changed between 300-500 in Honduras, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Costa Rica, the death tolls are remaining low with 22, 21, 9, 2 in order.

The rest of the countries has under 100 cases and single-digit or no fatalities yet.

South America

Brazil is the epicenter of the continent with having the highest number of cases, over 12,200, and deaths, nearly 570. So far nearly 130 recoveries recorded.

Ecuador followed Brazil with its 191 fatalities and over 3,700 cases, while 100 people won their battle against COVID-19.

In Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and there are cases from 1,000 up to 5,000 and so far 92, 53, 46, 37 people lost their lives, respectively.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-related cases in Venezuela, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay are under 450 in total, and their death tolls are remaining at single digits, except Bolivia with 14 deaths.

So far five people died in Guyana, while cases topped 30, and Suriname has one fatality among 10 confirmed cases yet.

The virus has now spread to at least 184 countries and regions while confirmed cases surpassed 1.3 million (over 1,360,000), with the death toll nearly 79,000. In all, almost 292,000 recoveries have reported.

The coronavirus attacks the respiratory tract with the potential to cause pneumonia and death.

Despite its severity, most people experience mild symptoms and recover, but the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.