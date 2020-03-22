WHILST the Government continues to give advice regarding behaviour during the coronavirus outbreak, the one area that seems to be being ignored by a significant number of people is the hoarding of food and household items. Supermarket shelves continue to be largely empty and this would suggest that hoarding continues. Whilst supermarkets are restricting the number of items purchased at any one time, there is no restriction on the number of visits made by people who want to hoard food.

The technology is available to address this, for example by people having to register one debit or credit card through one’s bank for supermarket shopping and the bank blocking the use of said card in food shops outwith the agreed days for use. People could be given two shopping days per week and a system developed to ensure an even spread of days throughout the week for the population, thereby ensuring that individuals can access food and other essentials.

For individuals who do not have access to card use supermarkets should be able to accept cash payments but there should be a restriction on the amount of cash per transaction , say £15 or £20, in order to prevent those who are cash-rich from bulk buying using cash.

The Scottish and UK governments need to take the hoarding issue seriously as people making multiple shopping visits are posing a serious risk in terms of spreading the virus.

Bill Eadie, Giffnock.

A DISTURBING socio-economic phenomenon is gripping parts of Argyll, and one wonders about the picture in the rest of Scotland. Toilet rolls have become as scarce as gold bars. Early in the morning, the shelves of supermarkets and even local shops are being cleared of these items by unethical opportunists. One can only anticipate the emergence of a toilet roll economy. At present one individual roll is worth 2.5 GBP on the pink market, but rapid inflation seems inevitable. Must troops be deployed to ensure that the vulnerable do not go unwiped?

Professor Angus Mackay, Ardrishaig, Argyll.

WE were fortunate to get an Easyjet flight back from Malaga to Glasgow on Wednesday (March 18).

There were clear signs of precautions at Malaga Airport, including tape on the floor to define spacing in queues. On the plane everyone seemed to be doing what they could to avoid contact and using gel and wipes.

When we arrived at Glasgow, however, we were disembarked into two waiting shuttle buses – a process which took some time until we were all thoroughly squashed together; we were then taken to the terminal and queued at passport control, where there seemed to be little evidence of spacing control or use of masks and officials handled passports multiple times.

If anyone on that flight had the virus then the airport gave it a great opportunity to affect many others.

I have received an apology from the airport saying the performance was not as it should have been.

Hopefully no damage was done and greater effort is now being made to minimise transmission.

Kenneth Winter, Kilmacolm.

BRITANNIA Hotels deserves universal condemnation for its treatment of some of the staff at its Coylumbridge Hotel who have been sacked and thrown out of their staff accommodation without any notice(“Hotel staff sacked on the spot”, The Herald, March 20).

In the short term, the disgust its action has attracted will probably not hurt the firm. But in the longer term, once the coronavirus crisis is over, it deserves to lose bookings and to struggle to recruit staff. After all, with the likely post-Brexit shortage of staff for the hospitality industry, who would want to choose to work for such a contemptible company?

Alistair Easton, Edinburgh, EH12.

MY wife and I are both in our seventies. We had planned to go to London by train in early April for a short city break. Planning well ahead, we had booked train tickets via Trainline several months in advance. Given current circumstances, we decided several days ago to cancel our trip. On consulting the Trainline website, we discovered that our tickets are “non-refundable” and that to avoid losing all of our money we should re-book for a later date, ie within the next 12 weeks. Given present uncertainty, I think that might be slightly optimistic. In addition, when I looked at possible alternative dates I was horrified to discover that replacement tickets would be more than double what we had originally paid.

There is a wonderful community spirit springing up all around us as we attempt to cope with the new reality of coronavirus. The media are providing daily reports of selfless behaviour which restores your faith in humanity. It is extremely disappointing that a major organisation such as Trainline has failed to recognise the spirit of the times.

Rob Kelly, Bearsden.

IT was heartening to read Stewart MacPherson’s letter (March 19) about protection for frontline staff – ie, pharmacists. I believe Public Health England has started to recognise that pharmacists and staff are needing protection and I hope that the NHS will follow suit. As local GP surgeries are asking patients not to attend to pick up prescriptions it falls back on pharmacy and pharmacy drivers to help out.

With the general panic, shortage of some medicines and staff having to isolate we need help with protection and trained staff to bridge the gap. Patients are very grateful of the extra delivery services we are all offering but this needs to be recognised by government.

On the point of closures, every pharmacy has a business plan for such an eventuality but we are all praying that this does not need to come into play.

Elizabeth Roddick, pharmacist, Glasgow G44.

At the end of a difficult week for everyone, Steven Camley raises a laugh from me and I’m sure many others with Friday’s cartoon (March 20). Thank you.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.

