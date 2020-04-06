Coronavirus LIVE. The increase in domestic violence during confinement “is confirmed” deplores Christophe Castaner …

9:41 am: Fournier no longer believes in the resumption of the NBA Championship

Orlando French rear guard Evan Fournier, 27, admitted on Sunday that he no longer believed that the 2019-20 NBA Championship season, suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus epidemic, could resume.

I don’t know about you but I believe less and less in the resumption of the season – Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 5, 2020

“Here we are just beginning containment. A recovery in July? It’s in 4 months. We would need at least a month of physical recovery / prep or the injuries will be a massacre. And in addition we would go direct to PO? “Continued Fournier.

Fournier evokes in his message one of the scenarios regularly mentioned for the resumption of the NBA season: a tightened championship with the immediate start of play-offs and series contending for the best of the three matches.