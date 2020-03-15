Coronavirus: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised by WHO chief for ‘powerful’ message

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issued a heartfelt statement regarding coronavirus this week and has earned praise for his remarks

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp after his statement regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The Liverpool boss spoke candidly about the pandemic, which has caused the suspension of the Premier League until the beginning of next month.

Fans on the red half of Merseyside now fear the coronavirus will see them miss out on the Premier League title if the season is cancelled for good in the coming weeks.

But Klopp, whose Liverpool side are 22 points clear at the top of the table, has no problem with games being cancelled to preserve public health.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean,” Klopp wrote in a statement on Liverpool’s official website.

“This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

“The decision is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity.”

And that statement has prompted a positive response Ghebreyesus, who has thanked Klopp for his words.

“Thank you Jürgen Klopp and @LFC for your powerful message to the world,” he tweeted.

“Put people’s health first, reduce risks, care for the vulnerable and compassion: this is the @WHO way. We will win the fight against #COVID19 if we are working together. #coronavirus.

“This is a time for promoting health and protecting people from #coronavirus.

“@WHO is grateful for the solidarity being shown by Jürgen Klopp & @LFC, @Alissonbecker, @Cristiano, @paulpogba, @FIFAcom, @Pschmeichel1, @andrearadri, @RGrosjean & others in the world of sport. #COVID19.”