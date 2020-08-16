Coronavirus lockdown rules in Leicester and north to remain until at least next week

Coronavirus lockdown rules in Leciester and large parts of northern England will remain in place until at least next week, the government has announced.

Leicester was due to have its restrictions – which include a ban on two households meeting indoors – reviewed by today after a local outbreak began to die down.

But today the government announced the local measures will not end until next week at the earliest.

The easing of lockdown in the rest of England tomorrow – which includes restarting brow treatments and small wedding receptions – won’t happen in Leicester either.

Nor will casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas be able to reopen in the city.

All the above also applies to Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire, which are subject to separate but very similar restrictions.

Restrictions in Greater Manchester have been reviewed weekly, although legally the deadline to decide if they would continue was next Wednesday, August 19.

Cases are still surging in Oldham and Pendle – despite the face they are already under lockdown restrictions.

In Oldham there are now 89.7 new infections per 100,000 people each week, while in Pendle the figure is 82.3, according to Public Health England’s watchlist.

A Greater Manchester Combined Authority spokesperson said: “The situation in Greater Manchester remains challenging.

“It is clear that while the current restrictions appear to be having a positive effect in some places, we urgently need to bring the number of cases down in several boroughs.

“Everyone in Greater Manchester must do all they can to reduce the number of cases. That means individuals, pubs, restaurants and supermarkets all taking this seriously and following all the regulations.”

It came as two Newark and Sherwood in Nottinghamshire were added to the government’s “watchlist” of 29 areas where coronavirus is surging or high. Another area, Eden, was removed.

Public Health England is now monitoring 20 areas of intervention – those where there are already restrictions.

PHE is also looking at one area with ‘enhanced support’ (Luton); and eight “areas of concern” where restrictions could come next.

The eight areas of concern are:

Health Minister Edward Argar said: “I’d like to thank everyone in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester for their continued patience in following these vital rules put in place to tackle the spread of the disease – I know it hasn’t been easy.

“We will review the measures again next week as part of our ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the latest data.

“It is essential we all remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules – wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

Mr Argar did not say which day next week the measures would be reviewed on.

Greater Manchester:

Lancashire:

West Yorkshire:

Leicester

People in any of these areas are not permitted to mix with other households (apart from those in their support bubble) in any indoor space – or a private garden.

People are still able to meet others in outdoor public places, including beer gardens, in groups up to 6 individuals, or 2 households.

If two households meet in a private home or garden, you can be fined £100.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities as well as nail bars, spas and beauty salons will continue to remain closed in Bradford, Blackburn and Leicester.

Shielding will also continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester City.