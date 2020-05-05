Coronavirus Lombardia, the latest news and infections of today 5 May. DIRECT

With 49 votes against, 23 in favor and 2 abstentions, the Lombardy Regional Council rejected the motion presented by the Democratic Party that asked for a “change of course” at the top of the Welfare Department, responsible for Health. The vote on the work of Giulio Gallera, at the request of the same Democratic Party, was secret and also created a brief discussion in the Chamber. From the explanations of vote in the Chamber, however, the opposition did not follow the dem group in a compact way: while the M5S and Lombardi Civici voted in favor of the motion, councilor Michele Usuelli of + Europa abstained and councilor Patrizia Baffi of Italia Viva explained instead of “not participating in the vote on distrust to the commissioner Gallera, an inappropriate act – he said – both on the merits and from the political point of view “. (DIRECT)

10:52 – Cremona, no dead: it hadn’t happened for 73 days

In Cremona yesterday there were no deaths from Covid, it hadn’t happened for 73 days. To report the news is the Province of Cremona, which also reports the request of the prefect Vito Danilo Gagliardi to careful checks in the green areas where many showed up yesterday. For this reason he convened this morning “the committee of law enforcement and the mayors of reference to ask for extraordinary and targeted checks to avoid gatherings. I will ask – he assured – maximum severity”.

10:51 – Fontana: “Spreading the start of the work from 8 to 12”

“I am convinced that it is necessary to spread the beginning of the work, which must go from 8 to noon”. The president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana said in Centocittà, on Rai Radio 1, about Phase 2. “The request that I have been making for some time and which I hope will be taken into consideration also by the unions as well as by the Government is the way right. We have shown in these two days that if the restart is gradual everything works. You can also do the distancing on public transport, there are no problems and things are going well “said Fontana. “It is clear – he added – that if we start again from 18 May with the trade and activities that have been closed so far, the risk is that at peak times there can be crowding.

10:47 – Milan, branch in Court reopened: long queue

A long queue made up of dozens and dozens of people winds outside the Palazzo di Giustizia in Milan, between via Freguglia and the staircase of the main entrance of the Palagiustizia in Corso di Porta Vittoria. Today, in fact, the counter of the judicial register “for the return of electronically booked certificates” reopens and only for three hours, between 9 and 12. In fact, in the atrium of the Palazzo, where the door is open, only for today and closed in these weeks due to the health emergency (only a few fixed days are reopened), the presence of no more than 10 users at a time is allowed and must the safety distance must be respected. For this reason, a long queue has been created outside the building that reaches up to Via Freguglia, one of the sides of the Palazzo. Obviously, access to the Palagiustizia is authorized only to those who wear a mask and gloves and after measuring the temperature. Since the beginning of the emergency in the Milanese Palagiustizia all the branches, chancelleries and offices have been closed to the public gradually and the activity, as well as the hearings, has been carried out mainly electronically. A situation destined to continue until the end of June.

10:33 – Prosecutor Brescia: 25 investigation files open

In Brescia, 25 investigation files opened by the Prosecutor’s Office on the coronavirus emergency, and only six others were presented yesterday morning. The Giornale di Brescia reports this, underlining that the Nas have delivered their first report with the reconstruction of what happened in 19 Rsa. But the attention of the public prosecutor’s pool led by Deputy Prosecutor Carlo Nocerino is also directed to how the Coronavirus emergency in Brescia hospitals was tackled.

10:28 – Fontana: “Balanced to reopen who can”

Overcoming the logic of the Ateco codes for the reopening of shops “would have been perhaps more balanced and would have given more possibilities to the different territories to graduate the initiatives according to the individual situations”. This was said by the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, in connection with Centocittà on Rai Radio 1. This, Fontana recalled, “was a proposal launched as center-right governors before the latest government decisions were made, that is, we set rules rigorous, which guarantee the safety of the people, and at that point who can and knows how to respect them reopens, who cannot not reopen, regardless of the type of activity they carry out “.

10:14 – Fontana: “Life has resumed with great tranquility”

I think I can say that it went well, especially in those aspects that could cause some perplexity “that is” the local public transport. Those gatherings they feared did not occur, there was no crowd on public transport. So life has started again with great tranquility, “said the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, commenting on the first day of Phase 2 of the Covid emergency in Centocittà on Rai Radio 1.” We must congratulate our citizens who have respected all the rules in a very strict way. I went around Milan, I didn’t see a person without a mask, I didn’t see a crowd, everything worked perfectly “said Fontana.” We hope – he concluded – that the same will happen on May 18th “.

10:06 – The hearings of the relatives of the elderly who died for Covid in the RSA continue

The hearings in front of the judicial police, in the offices of Piazza Umanitaria, of the family members of elderly people who died for Covid in the RSAs at the center of the investigations of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office on contagions and deaths in nursing homes, continue today, as already in recent days. And other talks, also with relatives of hospitalized guests, have been scheduled for the next few days. According to reports, hearings for workers – health workers and nurses – of some of the structures under investigation should start today. Also last week, to reconstruct the “chain” of directives and communications between the Lombardy Region, Ats (ex ASL) and retirement homes, Milanese investigators and investigators heard minutes from officials of the regional administration and the Agency of health protection, as witnesses. And on the same days, family members of victims and health workers were also heard “summary information”, including from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio (where in March there were about 200 dead) who presented themselves spontaneously.

9:44 – Molisana decides to stay in Milan

“I have decided not to return to Molise even though here in Milan the situation is certainly worse, just to avoid risks to my country and my family”. Stefania, 29-year-old from San Giacomo degli Schiavoni (Campobasso), an employee of a brand of clothing accessories in the Lombard capital, tells the story. “I worked in Corso Buenos Aires in February, then, at the beginning of March, in full coronavirus, I was transferred to the store in the central station to support the store manager – continues the young woman – I then went into quarantine, today I am in layoffs. We are not yet informed about the reopening dates. Today there is more movement of cars and people around. You can see that the city has started again, albeit in a soft way. ” The young girl from Molise tells about imprisonment at home and online shopping with home delivery, to avoid going out. “I felt the big risk when they made us close the shop suddenly. It was tough, but I stayed in Milan mainly to avoid risks to my loved ones. Today I could have returned to San Giacomo, but I decided to stay for avoid further risks since there are few cases in Molise. I will wait for the August holidays to embrace my parents “. Meanwhile, in nearby Termoli, a few bars and restaurants are open, only for takeaways, mostly in the suburbs. In the historical center all closed. “There has been little movement – explain the managers of a pastry shop – a little cafeteria and croissants. People are still confused after the latest decrees”. Meanwhile, the police have tightened controls to prevent thefts and robberies now that work has resumed. Reinforcements for the Carabinieri of Termoli in view of these targeted services.

7:17 – Lombardy rejects the motion of no confidence in Gallera

With 49 votes against, 23 in favor and 2 abstentions, the Lombardy Regional Council rejected the motion presented by the Democratic Party that asked for a “change of course” at the top of the Welfare Department, responsible for Health. The vote on the work of Giulio Gallera, at the request of the same Democratic Party, was secret and also created a brief discussion in the Chamber. From the explanations of vote in the Chamber, however, the opposition did not follow the dem group in a compact way: while the M5S and Lombardi Civici voted in favor of the motion, councilor Michele Usuelli of + Europa abstained and councilor Patrizia Baffi of Italia Viva explained instead of “not participating in the vote on distrust to the commissioner Gallera, an inappropriate act – he said – both on the merits and from the political point of view “.” At this time when our region, the most affected, is still in a state of emergency, it would be extremely dangerous to weaken its leadership “explained the councilor of Matteo Renzi’s party. “In our action, the sense of responsibility must continue to prevail over what could be a pure political action, which, among other things, will produce the only effect of recompacting a majority that creaks, giving a crutch to Gallera “, he concluded. The leader of the League, Roberto Anelli, reiterated” full support for Fontana, Councilor Gallera and the whole Council “while for Forza Italia’s group leader Gianluca Comazzi, the motion was a” game of palace “and a” political speculation “. After the ballot, the councilor of the Democratic Party, Pietro Bussolati, asked” to repeat the vote in a truly secret way “because the marks on some cards make them” re knowable “. “It is a crime – Bussolati concluded – you must be ashamed”.

7:09 am – Milan; they dance in the street: identified dj

The makeshift deejay was identified by the police and guided by the window of her apartment a short flash mob made up of about fifteen people who danced on the street in Milan, in the Porta Venezia district. The agents of the Città Studi police station discovered that the episode, which went viral thanks to a video uploaded this morning on social media, actually took place at 6 pm on May 3, therefore before the slack scheduled for phase 2. The film shows a group of people dancing to the notes of Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams at the crossroads of via Nino Bixio, via Giuseppe Sartori and via Antonio Kramer. The music came from a window on the corner and starting from this element the agents managed to identify the owner, a 35 year old who swore not to be the organizer of the event but to have turned on the stereo speakers because “at 18 it is now customary “. According to police reports, people who danced under his window were drawn to music but were not expected. The 35-year-old has also announced that she will report who should upload that video on social media. At the moment no measures have been taken against him. However, further investigations are underway to identify the “dancers”.