Coronavirus: Macron and Putin talk about a meeting of the five “Big” of the UN

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed on Friday the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the UN Security Council, accused of disunity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a telephone exchange, the Russian president and his French counterpart discussed “the possibility of organizing a working meeting, by video conference, of the leaders of the permanent member countries of the UN Security Council “The Kremlin said in a statement, without giving further details.

The UN Permanent Security Council is made up of Russia, France, China, the United Kingdom and the United States. Ten other non-permanent members compose it. Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the divided Security Council for weeks to stand united against Covid-19. One of the key factors in his paralysis turns out to be the Sino-American controversy linked to the Chinese origin of the virus.

“Relay the call” of the UN Secretary General

Emmanuel Macron told RFI on Wednesday that he was only waiting for the approval of the Russian president, after having obtained that of the other four leaders of the Permanent Council, to hold this videoconference. The latter should allow “relaying the call” of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in favor of a global truce in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic, said the French president.