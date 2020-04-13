Coronavirus: Macron extends containment until May 11

Emmanuel Macron announced Monday the extension of the confinement until May 11 as part of the fight against Covid-19 which killed nearly 15,000 people in France, and promised that schools and nurseries will start to reopen on that date.

“The epidemic is starting to slow down” and “hope is reborn,” said the president, while acknowledging that France was “obviously not sufficiently prepared” for the pandemic.

“Nothing is for granted,” said the president, who began his speech just after the applause at 8:00 p.m. At the end of confinement, “from May 11, we will gradually reopen nurseries, schools, colleges and high schools,” he added, but universities will not reopen “until the summer”.

“On May 11, we will be able to test everyone with a symptom,” he said, while asking the elderly and frail to stay confined.

According to a final report Monday evening, the coronavirus epidemic has killed 14,967 people in France, 574 more since Sunday. 9,588 people died in hospitals (335 more in 24 hours) and 5,379 died in retirement homes and other medico-social establishments.

For the fifth consecutive day, the number of resuscitation patients also fell: 24 fewer patients since Sunday.

Deconfinement, already underway in some European countries, promises to be an infinitely delicate undertaking.

The operation could prove catastrophic if a system of massive tests and isolation of infected people were not put in place, according to a study carried out in particular by Inserm which suggests that it could not intervene before the end may June.

“The lifting of confinement without an exit strategy would lead to a second wave largely crushing the health system”, according to the study’s summary, posted online on Sunday and revealed on Monday by Le Monde.

“We must not project ourselves too quickly into the next day. We are entering for many months” into a crisis “which will be extremely deep,” warned Stanislas Guerini, the delegate general of La République en Marche, as if to prepare the spirits. The reopening of shops and schools, in particular, still seems far away.

The Head of State approaches this weighted stage of a distrust of opinion towards his management of the crisis. It is crystallized, according to polls, on the question of the availability of masks and serology tests.

– “Willingness to assemble” –

The number one of the PS had stressed that “a part of the population no longer feeds its hunger”, he noted before asking the government “exceptional assistance of 300 euros per household, and an increase of 100 euros per child, for all households benefiting from social minima, housing aid and back-to-school allowance “.

Secours Catholique also fears a shift in “great precariousness” for many French people, especially students and temporary workers.

On this point, Emmanuel Macron announced Monday immediate assistance to the poorest families.

After four weeks of confinement, the well-being of children is also a growing concern. “Time goes by, stress goes up,” said psychiatrist Richard Delorme on France Inter.

“We do not see them so much in the street. We put them in front of the television, in front of the screens and they are very tense”, underlines this head of the child psychiatry service at the Parisian hospital Robert-Debré.

The head of state postponed his speech to Monday to take the time to consult with doctors – including Professor Didier Raoult, herald of the treatment with hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, with whom he spoke. maintained almost every day, according to a close–, but also elected representatives, associations and European counterparts.

“On these heavy decisions, he has a real desire to unite and rally, by taking opinions directly on the ground,” said a member of his entourage. He was also scheduled to meet Sunday and Monday with the presidents of the two assemblies, Gérard Larcher and Richard Ferrand, as well as several mayors from different regions, or even the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Another subject on which it is expected: the question of closing national or EU borders, even if it will be on the menu for a virtual European summit at the end of April.

The opposition has multiplied its criticism of the management of the crisis. MP LR Eric Ciotti said he was “angry” that we had “let our old people die” of the Covid-19 in accommodation facilities for dependent elderly people (Ehpad). And Marine Le Pen (RN) denounced “the inertia of a real bureaucracy that makes you feel that nothing is going forward”.

Others are also trying to conceive the next day: the number two of rebellious France, Adrien Quatennens, thus calls to “take advantage of the shutdown of whole sections of the economy to think about another model.”

