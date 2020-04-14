Coronavirus: Macron promises “general public” masks and tests for May 11

The French are now in charge on May 11. Emmanuel Macron announced this Monday evening: it is on this day, a Monday, that the confinement which has lasted since March 17 should end. A day that many are already impatiently waiting for, but which will not mean the end of the precautionary measures, warned the President of the Republic.

If there had been question of the compulsory wearing of the mask these last days, Emmanuel Macron does not intend obviously to impose it on all the French in all circumstances. But he intends to facilitate their access. From May 11, in “link with the mayors, the State will have to allow each French to get a mask for the general public” to protect themselves from the coronavirus, he said during his speech this Monday evening.

“For the most exposed professions and for certain situations such as in public transport, its use could become systematic”, he however specified.

Fears of a new wave of contamination

Another point widely discussed in recent weeks: the screening capacity of the French health system. A subject that does not worry the head of state, who assured this Monday evening that when the containment intended to fight against the epidemic of coronavirus begins to be lifted in France, on May 11, “we will be able to test anyone with symptoms ”to be able to quarantine the sick.

Not all French people will be tested, “it would make no sense,” said Emmanuel Macron. But anyone with a symptom should be able to be tested. People with the virus will be able to be quarantined, taken care of and followed by a doctor, ”he said. “On May 11, we will be able to test everyone with a symptom,” he said, while asking the elderly and frail to stay confined. It will of course “continue to apply” the “barrier gestures” (hand washing, social distancing, etc.), he insisted.

This strategy partly corresponds to the recommendations of specialists. The deconfinement would cause a new epidemic wave if a system of massive tests and isolation of the infected people were not set up, in particular recalled a study carried out in particular by Inserm published Sunday.

Political Newsletter Every day, political news seen by Le Parisien