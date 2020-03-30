Coronavirus: Madrid reorganizes health centers and closes fifty

The Community of Madrid is reorganizing the activity of health centers -the classic outpatient clinics- on a daily basis, and today it has about fifty of them closed, some only in the afternoon. It is a matter, explain the health managers, of “guaranteeing the care of patients with coronavirus and urgent and non-delayed consultations”, so they ask not to go if it is not for one of these three causes.

Currently, 49,867 patients in isolation by coronavirus are being followed up in health centers by telephone. The Community reorganizes the assistance offered by health center professionals based on the availability of the templates – since many of them have been sent to work at the Ifema hospital – in order to guarantee care for patients with coronavirus, as well as urgent or non-delayed consultations of citizens.

In all of them, the telephone service to its population is maintained, but in some -54 this Friday- the face-to-face healthcare activity has been limited and it has been referred to a reference center. “In the case of local clinics with less human resources, attention has been shifted to the main health center, where both telephone and face-to-face care is carried out,” they explain.

In any case, they remember that telephone contact is maintained, although in case the usual office is closed, you will have to go to the head center. About which are closed and which are the main ones, is information that is renewed daily and that must be consulted on the web www.comunidad.madrid/coronavirus.

In total, of the 430 primary care devices in the Community of Madrid, 54 have been affected: 37 local doctor’s offices, 15 health centers and two peripheral points. Currently, nurses and doctors at health centers in the Community of Madrid have prioritized telephone and home care to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Everyone did not like the measure: the Regional Federation of Neighborhood Associations expressed its “amazement and disbelief” at the closure of one of them in particular, the Vicente Soldevilla de Vallecas Health and Specialties Center, “one of the Few of the city had an X-ray room, and that until now was doing essential work to stop the Covid-19 ».

The professionals of the center also explained, in a public letter, their disagreement with the measure: “Here we can do chest radiography, essential in this coronavirus epidemic since the main complication is pneumonia (which is easily observed on radiography) . Thus, at the center, we screen the mild ones, we treat and we follow up by telephone (we reevaluate in person if they worsen) and we refer the seriously ill with pneumonia to hospitals. .