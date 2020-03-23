HIGHLAND LEAGUE outfit Nairn County are leading by example as Scottish football – and the wider economy – faces an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The future of clubs in Scotland looks increasingly uncertain as all leagues were put on an indefinite hiatus. Cash flow remains a huge issue that needs to be resolved as teams throughout the SPFL pyramid grapple with financial uncertainty.

The current crisis is one that no-one could have forseen, but that is not to say that clubs are entirely unprepared. Nairn County, having previously suffered from financial difficulties in the not-too-distant-past, have been squirreling away money so that should disaster strike, they will be well-equipped to survive.

But the Highland club have not only ensured their own longevity; they are now taking steps to ensure that other local businesses will also not feel the pinch as society grinds to a halt as the public are asked to self-isolate.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Nairn thanked the community for coming to their rescue in 2012 with their very exicstence under threat – and have vowed to repay the favour by supporting local businesses.

“When we were in financial trouble several years ago, we asked the community for help and the community responded. We remember this and now it is our turn to repay this debt,” wrote club secretary Ian Finlayson.

“In the coming days we will be in touch with local businesses to pay forward what we can for the coming season so that businesses will have that cash now when it is most needed, instead of next season.

“Further, we have no football to report, so we will devote our social media channels to advertising our local business sponsors and encouraging people to shop local and to consider making future bookings and buying vouchers now for local Hotels, hostelries, pubs and restaurants and all others to get some much needed cashflow into local business.

“With regards to our fans and the community as a whole. We are not playing football for the foreseeable future, so if we can help on a Saturday with anyone in self-isolation, be it picking up your shopping, getting your prescription to you or even just walking the dog, drop us a message or give us a call and we will sort something out for you.

“Nobody knows how long this virus will be with us, it could be a long haul, but we want you to know that your Club is with you. You have supported us, now it’s our turn to do the same for you.”