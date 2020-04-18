Coronavirus: NBA players to get 25% less in paychecks

ISTANBUL

The NBA players agreed to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement on the method for reducing player compensation in the event of a permanent cancellation of 2019-20 regular season or playoff games due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” NBA announced on Friday night.

“Through this agreement, and in order to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule, partial reductions of 25% will begin with the players’ twice-a-month payment due on May 15,” NBA said.

Over 37,000 people in the U.S. have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the data of Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

According to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, it is still impossible for the NBA to decide about whether to resume this season.

Speaking after a video conference of the league’s board of governors, Silver said all options remain on the table to resume the games.

According to local media, there were at least 10 NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus end of March.

“For privacy reasons, we are not reporting any other tests” conducted in April, Silver said.