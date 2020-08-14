Coronavirus news LIVE: France goes on UK quarantine list as deaths reach 41,347

HOLIDAYMAKERS returning from France will have to quarantine, the government has announced.

It means 500,000 tourists have until 4am on Saturday to return to the UK to avoid two-week quarantine, the PM said.

France was taken off the “safe” list this evening following crunch talks.

The PM said yesterday while on a trip to Northern Ireland: “We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners. I think everybody understands that.

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation. Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be reinfected or the disease to come back in.”

Malta and The Netherlands were also added to the list.

Meanwhile deaths hit 41,347 after 18 more coronavirus fatalities today.

LONDONERS ‘HAVE MORE COVID’

Four times as many Londoners have had Covid compared to Cornwall residents, according to the largest study of its kind.

Imperial College London research shows one in eight of those living in the capital have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

CASINOS & BOWLING ALLEYS TO OPEN THIS WEEKEND

Casinos, bowling alleys and soft play centres will reopen THIS weekend.

The PM forced the businesses to stay shut for a further two weeks over fears of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Most businesses were able to reopen in July – including hairdressers, gyms and pubs – but a handful of indoor venues were scheduled to reopen on August 1.

Hopes of flinging open their doors again were dashed when Boris Johnson said the UK needed to pause reopening as multiple cities went into local lockdowns.

But The Sun understands the businesses forced to stay shut will be able to reopen from this weekend.

1.9M NHS PATIENTS LEFT WAITING OPS

A total of 1.9 million people have been left waiting for more than four months for operations.

Experts warn the Covid crisis has taken a “wrecking ball” to waiting times for non-urgent hospital procedures.

Performance has slumped to its lowest ever in June, with just 52 per cent of patients being seen for elective operations within 18 weeks, against a 92 per cent target.

And 50,536 sick Brits have now been waiting longer than a year for an op – 46 times as many as in June 2019.

EASYJET CONFIRMS FRANCE FLIGHTS WILL CONTINUE

EasyJet has confirmed flights to France will continue despite the new quarantine rules.

The airline said it would be operating a “full schedule” over the following days.

BROWS BACK ON FROM WEEKEND

Lockdown brows can finally be waxed, tinted and plucked by professionals this weekend.

Close contact services like threading, facial waxing and brow tinting will finally be available again within days, after they were put on hold thanks to an increase in coronavirus infections earlier this month.

An official announcement is expected in the next 48 hours.

BRITS STUCK IN FRANCE CAN CLAIM UNIVERSAL CREDIT

Brits stuck in France with no hope of getting back before the rule changes will be able to claim Universal Credit if they are not paid for their quarantine period.

Employers cannot claim back statutory sick pay, and have no obligation to pay wages to those in quarantine, although many do.

However there are calls from backbench Tory MPs for the Government to pay the wages of tourists if caught out by rule changes while already away.

MALTA AND NETHERLANDS ADDED TO QUARANTINE LIST

From August 15, Brits will now need to quarantine when arriving back from the France, Malta and the Netherlands.

All Brits will now face a two-week quarantine when returning to the UK, giving holidaymakers less than a day to get back if they want to avoid going into quarantine.

Families with children now risk missing the first week of school as 14-day self-isolation measures are re-imposed.

FACE MASK FINE UPPED TO £3,200

The fine for flouters of facemask laws will now face a fine of £3,200.

People face a £100 fine for not wearing a mask. Repeat offenders will now see fines double each time — all the way up to a maximum of £3,200.

It is compulsory to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and when collecting takeaway food. Last month Met Police boss Dame Cressida Dick said she would prefer for shoppers to be “shamed” into wearing masks rather than officers have to enforce the rules.

But concern among ministers and medics that too many were ignoring this tactic, led Boris Johnson to last night order a clampdown.

EASTENDERS BACK

Eastenders will return to screens on September 7.

After nearly three months away, BBC bosses have teased fans with a new date and revealed that everyone “can’t wait for ‘series two’ to begin”.

GOVERNMENT FEARS YOUNGSTERS COULD FUEL ‘SECOND WAVE’

The government fears younger generations could fuel a second deadly coronavirus surge.

Ministers are worried that young people — who are rarely affected by the virus — are flouting social distancing and mask wearing rules. As a result, they risk spreading Covid-19 to elderly relatives, with deadly consequences.

Organisers of illegal lockdown raves will also be slapped with £10,000 fines.

WHAT IS THE TRAVEL ADVICE FOR FRANCE?

Only essential travel to France is currently allowed under government guidelines, so if travelling to France on holiday it would be hard to get travel insurance.

The country has now been added to the UK’s quarantine list due to a spike in coronavirus cases – after the decision was made by the UK government on Thursday, August 13.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned that while they want to avoid a full country lockdown, “localised lockdowns” could be expected due to coronavirus.

LOCKDOWN IN THE NORTH

WHEN WILL MANCHESTER’S LOCKDOWN BE REVIEWED?

There is no specific date for when the local lockdown in Manchester will end, but it is being closely reviewed.

The reviews are conducted on a rolling bi-weekly basis, meaning the first review will happen no later than August 19, but could come sooner.

A decision will be made by senior PHE officials including the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, senior civil servants and relevant secretaries of state.

The case numbers are monitored every Thursday.

Legally, the rules could be in place for up to six months if they are not scrapped by the government in the meantime.

RISING COVID CASES IN HOLIDAY HOT SPOTS

RUSSIA’S TOP DOC QUITS OVER JAB

Russia’s top doctor has resigned citing “gross ethical violations” of the country’s apparent miracle coronavirus vaccine.

Professor Alexander Chuchalin quit the Russian health ministry’s ethics council, saying: “This job has not been done. Thus, one of the ethical principles of medicine has been grossly violated – to do no harm.

“He stressed: ‘I am depressed by the position of some of our scientists who make irresponsible statements about ready-made vaccines.”

WHEN CAN BOWLING ALLEYS REOPEN IN THE UK?

Unfortunately an exact date is still yet to be released.

However, Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement tomorrow.

Bowling Alleys were set to reopen on August 1 in England, along with casinos and ice skating rinks.

However, on July 31 Boris Johnson announced that they are to remain closed until at least August 15 after the government has postponed the further easing of lockdown measures.

BRITS LEAVE ZANTE BEACH STREWN WITH RUBBISH

Brits packed onto the beach in Zante with no social distancing and left it covered in rubbish last night after bars shut early due to new coronavirus rules.

PEOPLE SHOULD NOT FEAR SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN FOOD OR PACKAGING, SAYS WHO

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.

Two cities in China said they had found traces of the coronavirus in imported frozen chicken wings from Brazil and on outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp, raising fears that contaminated food shipments might cause a new outbreak.

“People should not fear food, or food packaging or processing or delivery of food,” WHO head of emergencies programme Mike Ryan told a briefing in Geneva.

“There is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus. And people should feel comfortable and safe.”

1,009 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN UK YESTERDAY

There were 1,009 new cases of coronavirus in Britain – less than half the total number in France.

Brits stuck in France with no hope of getting back before the rule changes will be able to claim Universal Credit if they aren’t paid for their quarantine period.

Employers cannot claim back statutory sick pay, and have no obligation to pay wages to those in quarantine, although many generously do.

However there are calls from backbench Tory MPs, including former Cabinet Minister David Davis, for the government to pay the wages of travellers if caught out by the rule changes while already away.

CORONAVIRUS CLUSTER LINKED TO GLASGOW SCHOOL PUPILS RISES TO 11 CASES

The number of cases in a coronavirus cluster linked to pupils of a high school in Glasgow has risen to 11.

A further three positive cases had been identified in north east Glasgow by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) test and protect service.

The health board said on Wednesday a number of pupils at Bannerman High School in Baillieston were among the eight cases already identified.

On Thursday they added there was “no indication any transmission has occurred in the school” and none of those affected returned to classes as the school reopened.

The health board also said the cases were not “causing any clinical concern”.

POLICE TO STEP UP PREVENTION OF ILLEGAL RAVES AND GATHERINGS

Police forces are to increase patrols of potential hotspots for raves in a bid to clamp down on illegal gatherings during the coronavirus crisis.

Officers in England and Wales have responded to a surge in unlawful gatherings and unlicensed music events in recent weeks amid warm weather and an easing of lockdown restrictions.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said that social distancing was not being adhered to at many of the events, which were in breach of coronavirus regulations on large gatherings.

Last weekend, West Midlands Police shut down 125 parties and raves – including one of up to 600 people – while officers in Greater Manchester closed down two illegal gatherings in Salford and Rochdale.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police revealed that more than 500 illegal events were organised across London in just one month.

The NPCC said that increased patrols in potential hotspot areas will continue over the comings week, while police chiefs are asking the public for their support in preventing the spread of Covid-19 throughout the summer months.

UK COVID-19 DEATHS PER DAY

SCHOOLS COULD BAN PEOPLE WHO REFUSE VACCINE

An expert says that people could be turned away from schools and places of work if they

refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Hank Greely, a Stanford Law School professor, told TMZ on Thursday that there could be consequences for those who don’t get the COVID vaccine.

“If there is a safe and useful vaccine, the government can force you to take it,” Greely told TMZ.

PM: ‘I WILL BE RUTHLESS ON FRANCE QUARANTINE’

Boris Johnson warned tonight he would be “ruthless” on making quarantine decisions for countries such as France – as anxious Brits waited to hear whether they would be made to isolate for two weeks when they return.

Boris said this afternoon while on a trip to Northern Ireland: “We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners. I think everybody understands that.

“We will be looking at the data a bit later on this afternoon – looking exactly where France and other countries are getting to.

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation. Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be reinfected or the disease to come back in.

“That is why the quarantine measures are very important and we have to apply them in very strict way.”