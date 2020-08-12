Coronavirus news LIVE: UK officially enters recession as Oldham on the brink of local lockdown and deaths hit 46,628

THE UK has officially entered into recession for the first time in 11 years, after the economy shrunk by a record 20.4 per cent in the three months to June.

Economists consider two consecutive three-month periods where GDP falls as the technical definition of a recession.

The latest GDP figures revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning showed that GDP fell by 20.4 per cent between April to June.

It follows a drop of 2.2 per cent between January to March.

Meanwhile, Oldham is on the brink of a local lockdown after new figures revealed that the area had the worst infection rate nationally.

Oldham’s infection rate now stands at 107.5 cases per 100,000 people, overtaking Blackburn with Darwen which has 65.8 per 100,000 people.

Council data shows the number of new cases in Oldham doubled from 137 for the week ending August 1, to 255 for the one ending August 8.

This comes as deaths hit 46,628 after 21 more deaths were recorded.

DEATHS BY REGION

BREAKING: DEATH IN ENGLISH HOSPITALS UP BY SIX

A further six people, who tested positive for the Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,431.

Patients were aged between 57 and 96 years old.

All had known underlying health conditions.

MIDDLE EAST AND ASIA UPDATE

Here’s all the latest from Africa and Asia.

FIVE FURTHER DEATHS IN WALES

Another five people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,586.

Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country increased by eight, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 17,484.

GRASSROOTS SPORT ‘COULD LOSE GENERATION OF TALENT’

Grassroots sport could lose a generation of talent after the impact of coronavirus, Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy has warned.

Indoor sports have seen playing spaces almost disappear with many venues yet to reopen as a result of the pandemic.

Mr Christy said today: “We risk losing a generation of top-class athletes by not allowing them to return to sport right now.

“It’s safe to come back to play badminton, as it is with many sports. The blocker in the system is facilities are not able to be open.”

He added: “We have to find ways these venues can open and can be open in the end. I have a big concern they may never reopen.

WHAT HAPPENED WITH RESULTS IN SCOTLAND?

Scottish Highers results descended into chaos after 124,000 pupils received lower grades than predicted – thanks to moderators marking kids down below their teacher-assessed grades.

There was uproar as poorer students were marked down more than their richer peers -because the system takes into account the school’s overall performance.

And disadvantaged kids are more likely to have done better in their final exams, and less well in coursework.

Yesterday the Scottish Government u-turned and said they would cancel all the changed grades and return to the teacher-picked ones instead.

TAKING THE MOCK

It’s A-Level results day tomorrow – and plenty of students (and their parents) are likely to be feeling very nervous.

It’s understood four in ten grades will need to be changed tomorrow.

The news comes as ministers launch a fresh 11th-hour rule change to avoid chaos.

Late last night the Government confirmed new plans for a “triple lock” on exam grades.

It’s to avoid thousands of kids being marked down unfairly – which happened in Scotland last week.

FIELD HOSPITAL SET UP AS COVID CASES RISE

Spain’s army is setting up a field hospital in Zaragoza as the northern city struggles to stop a new spike in coronavirus cases.

Aragon has led the country in coronavirus cases recently, with 242 hospitalisations and 32 deaths in the past week.

The hospital should be in place by Friday, officials say.

UK SLIDES INTO RECESSION

More now on the news that the UK has slipped into recession.

The latest GDP figures released by the Office for National Statistics this morning showed that GDP fell by 20.4 per cent between April to June.

It follows a drop of 2.2 per cent between January to March.

And today Mr Sunak said: “I’ve said before that hard times were ahead, and today’s figures confirm that hard times are here.”

‘HARD TIMES ARE HERE’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today warned “hard times are here” as the UK economy goes into recession.

The economy shrunk by a record 20.4 per cent in just three months.

It’s the first time in 11 years that the UK has tipped into a recession.

Economists consider two consecutive three-month periods where GDP falls as the technical definition of a recession.

YOUNG PEOPLE HIT BY VIRUS

That last post was about a surge of virus cases in Oldham.

Here’s the breakdown of how that affects different age groups.

SURGE IN OLDHAM

One of the big stories today is that Oldham is on the brink of local lockdown following a surge in coronavirus cases among younger people.

Positive tests for those in their 20s and 30s are rising, and locals have been told to “act now”.

It comes after cops received 100 calls about people breaking rules to host parties over the weekend.

NATWEST CUTS 500 JOBS

British bank Natwest is cutting at least 500 jobs across its retail business and closing one of its remaining offices in London as part of cost-saving measures.

The state-backed bank is finalising a voluntary redundancy round targeting cutting 550 full-time equivalent roles across its branches and ‘premier banking’ premium service, union Unite told Reuters. A NatWest spokesman confirmed the redundancy process.

“We have taken the decision to invite applications for voluntary redundancy and will support those colleagues who apply with a comprehensive support package. There will be no compulsory redundancy as a result of this announcement,” the spokesman said.

OUTBREAK AT RUGBY LEAGUE CLUB

Five players from English rugby league side Hull FC tested positive for COVID-19 following their Super League match against Salford Red Devils and have been quarantined.

A sixth Hull FC player, who was not in the squad for Sunday’s match, plus two members of the coaching staff had also tested positive, while another member of the team is being re-tested after an inconclusive result.

Both Hull and Salford have had their Betfred Super League fixtures this weekend postponed following the positive tests.

NORWAY REIMPOSES QUARANTINE FOR FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Norway is reimposing quarantine on more travellers from foreign countries, the government said today.

The country diagnosed 357 people with COVID-19 last week, the highest since April, but still well below the record 1,733 cases found in a single week in late March, data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health showed.

The government has reiterated its advice that Norwegians should avoid travelling abroad amid a jump in the number of new cases.

MINISTER WARNS KIDS ARE AT GREATER RISK AT HOME THAN GOING BACK TO SCHOOL

Kids are now at greater risk staying at home than they are in school, an Education Minister has warned.

Nick Gibb said the harm done to children’s mental health of being cooped up and unable to see their pals are bigger than the “minimal” threat posed by coronavirus in the classroom.

He spoke out ahead of the publication of two Public Health England reports which are expected to suggest it is safe for kids to go back to school.

Mr Gibb told Times Radio that kids are safest in the classroom.

He said: “It’s very important they do return in September for their education and mental wellbeing.

“Children need to be with their friends. The risk of not going to school now is greater than the minimal risks of going to school.”

COFFEE SHOP CLOSED FOR BREACHING LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS

A coffee shop in Lincolnshire has had its premises license removed after breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Lincolnshire Live reports that police were called to Rafael’s Coffee Shop in Spalding on Saturday June 20 – over two weeks before hospitality venues were allowed to open.

Arriving at the cafe, they found 20 customers inside with food and alcohol being served and music playing.

COPS REPORT HIGH LEVEL OF COMPLIANCE IN ABERDEEN

The First Minister also thanked the people in Aberdeen, after she said cops had reported a high level of compliance with the additional lockdown measures.

She said: “I know people in Aberdeen, who of course are today dealing with severe weather as well as Covid, will be disappointed with this decision, by I want to thank them for complying so well with the measures that we put in place last week.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I want to stress that nobody wants these restrictions to be in place for longer than is necessary.

LOCKDOWN TO REMAIN IN ABERDEEN

Lockdown measures put on Aberdeen last week following a spike in cases will remain in place, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Bars and restaurants were closed, as well as the return of the five-mile travel limit from homes.

The First Minister added that there have now been 177 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak in the city.

She also said that 940 contacts had been identified.

BREAKING: NO DEATHS IN SCOTLAND

There have been no coronavirus deaths in Scotland in the last 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

A total of 2,491 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The First Minister said 19,126 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 47.

AMERICAN VACCINE PRODUCES PROMISING RESULTS

A coronavirus vaccine being worked on by American researchers induces a robust immune response in healthy adults, results from early phases of clinical trials suggest.

Scientists found that the RNA vaccine, named BNT162b1, was generally well-tolerated although some participants experienced mild to moderate side-effects.

The researchers wrote: “The clinical findings for the BNT162b1 RNA-based vaccine candidate are encouraging and strongly support accelerated clinical development, including efficacy testing, and at-risk manufacturing to maximise the opportunity for the rapid production of a Sars-CoV-2 vaccine to prevent Covid-19.”

RECESSION: SUNAK WARNS OF ‘HARD TIMES’ AHEAD

Here’s the clip of that Sky News interview from earlier today, where the Chancellor warns of “hard times” ahead.

BILL GATES SAYS PANDEMIC PROBABLY WON’T BE OVER UNTIL END OF 2021

Tech billionaire Bill Gates has said he is optimistic about the production of a coronavirus vaccine, but fears the pandemic probably won’t be over until the end of 2021.

“The innovation pipeline on scaling up diagnostics, on new therapeutics, on vaccines is actually quite impressive. And that makes me feel like, for the rich world, we should largely be able to end this thing by the end of 2021, and for the world at large by the end of 2022,” Gates told Wired magazine.

But he added that nations would need to ensure their vaccines were safe and free from side-effects.

He continued: “We probably need three or four months — no matter what — of phase 3 data, just to look for side effects.

“The FDA, to their credit, at least so far, is sticking to requiring proof of efficacy.”

COPS WARN STUDENTS IN MANCHESTER NOT TO BREAK THE RULES ON RESULTS DAY

Police have warned students against breaching lockdown restrictions in Greater Manchester when they celebrate A-level results tomorrow.

The warning was prompted by data from Greater Manchester Police which showed the force received 1,106 reports of lockdown breaches between Friday and Sunday – up 25% on the previous weekend.

Of those reports, 540 were of house gatherings and parties and 48 were about licensed premises breaching restrictions, GMP said.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: “As the restrictions have eased, it may seem as though the virus is no longer as much of a threat, however this is absolutely not the case. We are very much still in the middle of a pandemic and are seeing increasing numbers of Covid cases across Greater Manchester.

“I understand that A-level results are coming out this week and people will rightly want to celebrate. However, please be mindful of the Covid regulations in your celebrations as we do not want to spoil what should be a joyous occasion by issuing FPNs at any house parties or illegal gatherings. It is worth noting that recent spikes in Greater Manchester which led to the additional restrictions were centred around house parties with 17/18-year-olds.”

WORLD’S FIRST SOCIALLY DISTANCED GIG

Thousands of people watched the world’s first socially-distanced gig in Newcastle last night – and it could be the welly-free future for festivals.

North Shields performer Sam Fender performed a home-town gig at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park in front of 2,500 fans who sat in sectioned-off areas.

Revellers in groups of up to five were spread across 500 separate raised metal platforms to enjoy the music.

All were given chairs when they arrived at the pop-up Virgin Money Unity Arena yesterday.

Read the full report on that here.