Coronavirus News on Tuesday – the most important developments regarding Sars-CoV-2 and Covid-19

This article is updated continuously.
Argentina offers help to London to supply the Falkland Islands
01.55: Despite the conflict over sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, Argentina has offered support to the British government for the supply of the archipelago in the South Atlantic. Argentina could provide the around 3,000 residents of the British overseas territory with food and medicine and, if necessary, fly out patients for treatment, said State Secretary for the Region, Daniel Filmus. “In such a difficult moment, solidarity is the right way to overcome the situation triggered by the corona virus.”
The Falkland Islands have been under British administration since 1833, but are also claimed by Argentina.
Well: the US Olympic Committee wants to postpone the Olympic Games
1:40 am: The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) changed its mind and, according to a survey among its athletes, described a postponement of the Tokyo Summer Games as “the most promising”. This means that the group of those who have spoken out against the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games because of the Coronavirus pandemic by the scheduled date this summer has grown to become a heavyweight member.
According to USOPC, 1,780 athletes took part in a survey and expressed their concerns about the current situation. The main conclusion is that “even if the significant health concerns could be alleviated by summer, the enormous interruptions in the training environment, doping controls and qualifications can not be overcome to a satisfactory degree,” it said in the published on the homepage Opinion.
After a long hesitation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had only set a period of four weeks on Sunday to decide on a postponement.
Asian people can not help coronavirus, Trump says
1:35 am: After he had spoken several times about the “Chinese virus”, US President Donald Trump has now called for Asian people not to be held responsible for the corona crisis. It is important to protect Americans with Asian roots in the U.S., Trump said in the White House. “They are great people.”
The spread of the corona virus was in no way their fault. When asked why he felt compelled to issue such a warning, Trump said it could be that Americans with Asian roots would be confronted with “somewhat common language”. “I won’t let that happen.”
In the past few days, Trump has repeatedly spoken of a “Chinese virus” with regard to the corona pandemic. This earned him criticism that he was stigmatizing China in the crisis and contributing to the exclusion of Chinese. The president defended his choice of words several times and emphasized that the virus came from China. The term is “not racist at all”, but only true. Trump did not use the term “Chinese virus” when he appeared on Monday evening (local time).
NRW apparently plans to pay large fines for violations of corona regulations
01:23: According to a newspaper report, North Rhine-Westphalia was the first federal state to develop a catalog of fines, with which violations of the measures to protect against the coronavirus pandemic should be punished. In some cases, high fines are planned, as reported by the “Bild” newspaper. For example, the report said that unauthorized visits to hospitals or old people’s homes should pay 800 euros.
For public meetings of more than two people who are covered by no exception, according to “Bild” a fine of 200 euros is planned, for picnics and barbecues 250 euros. Anyone who continues to operate a bar, a disco or a gym despite being asked to close must pay 5000 euros.
State Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) said to “Bild” that the catalog of fines should make it clear that violations of the anti-corona measures were not “trivial offenses”: “The punishments hurt, and they have to.”
Catholic Hospital Association prepares staff for possible patient selection
01:02: Because of the feared overload of corona infected people in hospitals, the Catholic Hospital Association is preparing its staff to not be able to treat all patients. “We try to prepare in our homes, doctors and nurses for such extreme challenges in which they have to make a choice,” said Ingo Morell, Vice-Chairman of the Catholic Hospital Association Germany of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.
“We are dealing intensively with these actually unimaginable hospital scenarios and will try to ensure pastoral care for the staff so that doctors and nurses are not alone in these extreme situations, but rather that they can be carried together,” said Morell.
US gymnastics association also wants to postpone the Olympic Games
00.45: The American gymnastics association has spoken out in favor of a postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like the important US athletes ‘and swimmers’ associations before, the umbrella association of star gymnast Simone Biles is now demanding that the games be played at a later date.
“After careful consideration” and with a view to a result of the gymnasts’ vote, it was decided “to give our vote to the choir of associations that advocate a postponement,” said USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung. According to this, 62 percent of US gymnasts have spoken in favor of a postponement.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) set a four-week deadline on Sunday for deciding whether to postpone the summer games or not.
Trump: Corona crisis will end soon
00.35: US President Donald Trump has promised the American population an early recovery from the coronavirus crisis. “The troubles will end, they will end soon,” said Trump in the White House. “America will soon be open for business again.” And this will be earlier than in three or four months. Normal life will return and the economy will recover.
The virus has stopped many things, but at some point things have to start again. “It will go away. We will win this fight,” said Trump. “We will win this war and we will win it much earlier than many people think.”
Union gains favor with voters
00:10: The CDU / CSU According to a survey by the polling institute Insa, it is 33.5 percent – and gained five percentage points within a week. This is the best value of the Union since the 2017 federal election, reports the “Bild” newspaper, which regularly commissions the Insa opinion trend. This time, a total of 2070 citizens were interviewed from March 20 to 12; the maximum statistical fault tolerance is 2.5 percentage points.
The SPD comes to 15 percent according to the survey, gaining half a point. The Greens come to 20 percent and thus lose three percentage points that left reaches 7 percent (minus two and a half points). The AfD (12 percent) must give a point. The FDP remains at 6.5 percent from the previous week.
“The predominant satisfaction of the Germans with the crisis management of the federal government in the corona pandemic gives the Union the best poll result since the general election,” said Insa boss Hermann Binkert. “The future of the Union will be determined by how Germany faces the health and economic challenges of this time.”
Leave a Reply