Coronavirus: Oleksandr Usyk sprays disinfectant after Derek Chisora face off

Oleksandr Usyk stayed on the safe side after his stare-down with Derek Chisora, spraying the area with disinfectant amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak

Oleksandr Usyk squared off with Derek Chisora in London today ahead of their heavyweight showdown on May 23 – before spraying the area with disinfectant.

The Ukrainian, widely considered one of the leading pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, is set to make his second appearance up at heavyweight after conquering the cruiserweight division in 2018.

It will also be his second outing on UK shores, having defended his undisputed cruiserweight titles in an explosive victory over Tony Bellew at the Manchester Arena in November 2018.

Now Usyk is looking to get past Chisora and edge closer to potential world heavyweight title showdowns with unified chief Anthony Joshua or WBC holder Tyson Fury .

Today ‘Del Boy’ came face-to-face with the former Olympic champion at the Royal Institute of British Architects, with promoter Eddie Hearn holding a press conference to officially unveil their clash at the O2 Arena on May 23.

And amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, Usyk wasn’t taking any chances.

After completing his first stare-down with Chisora, the 33-year-old immediately sprayed the area with disinfectant – which clearly amused manager Egis Klimas as well as Hearn.

Both fighters covered their faces at the press conference; Usyk opted for a black and white mask, while Chisora was donning a Union Jack bandana he has made famous over the years.

Sport across the world is being disrupted by coronavirus, which has affected almost 140,000 people globally.

Top Rank have been forced to postpone Michael Conlan’s St Patrick’s Day meeting with Belmar Preciado in New York this weekend, while PBC have scrapped James Kirkland and Marcos Hernandez’ Maryland bout.

And Hearn admitted today he is concerned about some of Matchroom’s upcoming cards, including Josh Kelly’s clash with David Avanesyan at the O2 on March 28.

“Things can change, and really it’s a case-by-case scenario, as things go,” he said.

“Everything’s completely out of our hands. We’re led by the government. At the moment, it’s business as usual.

“As we stress to the fans, don’t panic. Anything you’ve got a ticket for that is canceled, or anything you buy a ticket for that is canceled, you will receive a refund in full.

“I think it’s the short term stuff particularly that is going to be under the most threat. When we talk about [Usyk-Chisora], it’s 11 weeks away, [Anthony] Joshua is 15 weeks away, Dillian Whyte is seven weeks away.

“I’m more concerned right now about March 28th at the O2, April 4th in Newcastle.”