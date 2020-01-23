Coronavirus: origins, action, symptoms

CORONAVIRUS

ORIGINS AND SPREAD

* The World Health Organisation began responding to cases of unexplained pneumonia in Wuhan, central China, on December 31, 2019.

* The virus is believed to be animal in origin having jumped from animals to humans, with Chinese authorities having linked initial cases to a fish market in Wuhan.

* Cases have been confirmed in other parts of China as well as Thailand, South Korea and Japan. The majority of people said they had travelled from Wuhan.

* There have now been 222 confirmed cases with four confirmed deaths, but mild cases could be going undetected.

* ‘Novel coronavirus’ is a term given to new strains of coronavirus, which is from the same family as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

* WHO says the virus is capable of limited human to human transfer, with Chinese health workers confirmed to have caught the bug.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN AUSTRALIA?

* Australian border authorities are screening passengers travelling into Sydney on direct flights from Wuhan.

* Health authorities say the risk to the Australian public is “relatively low” but caution is required.

HOW DOES IT SHOW UP?

* High fever is the most common symptom of the virus, but other symptoms include a cough, breathlessness and sore throat.

* In severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, the WHO says.

* The virus has an incubation period of one week, meaning people with the bug might not show symptoms over that period.

* All the confirmed cases have been in adults and no children have been infected.

* In the severe or fatal cases, the people were already sick or had other medical conditions.

(Source: Federal Health Department; WHO website.)