Coronavirus outbreak: 16 new cases of deadly flu are feared in New South Wales

Two more people in Australia have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus – with another 16 under investigation in New South Wales.

Victoria health officials confirmed on Wednesday a man has been diagnosed with the disease, making him the second confirmed case in the state.

Hours later, Queensland recorded its first case after a 44-year-old Chinese national was confirmed to have the virus.

There are now seven cases in Australia – four in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

Victoria’s chief health officer said the man, who is in 60s, became unwell on January 23 – two days after recovering from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The man was confirmed as positive earlier this morning and was subsequently seen by doctors at the Monash Medical Centre.

He was assessed as being well enough to stay at home.

‘There is no current evidence that passengers or crew on the flight that the man took to return to Melbourne are at risk,’ the department said in a statement.

Five of the man’s family, three adults and two children, live with him and are also at home in isolation.

One of them has tested negative to the virus, while the children are being kept from school.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said the man had spent most of his time at home, but had gone to The House Of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley between 5.30 and 7pm on January 26.

‘That restaurant has been followed up with and those who were there at the same time, whose contact details we have, we are following up with,’ he said.

‘But obviously that restaurant is OK to go to now. People don’t need to avoid that area or indeed anywhere else people have been, even if infectious at the time.’

The first Victorian coronavirus case, a man in his 50s, was confirmed on January 25 and he remains in isolation at the Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition.

Queensland’s chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young confirmed later on Wednesday a 44-year-old Chinese national tested positive for the disease.

The man, who is from Wuhan – the epicenter of the deadly outbreak – is being treated in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital and is said to be stable.

The patient was reportedly one of 19 people who were being tested for the disease in Queensland on Wednesday.

The case means a total of seven people in Australia have been infected with the virus, which has killed more than 130 people and infected more than 6,000 globally.

The virus reportedly began in a food market in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei providence where more than 11million people are currently in lockdown in an attempt to stop the disease from spreading.

New South Wales’ Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said test results for the most recent 16 cases are expected by Wednesday afternoon, and will be shared with the public.

All 16 patients, 10 men and six women, who are believed to be carrying the virus are in isolation awaiting their test results.

Their ages range from just two years old through to 66.

‘The fact we have 16 cases under investigation just reflects that we’ve broadened our testing… to focus on the Hubei province not just Wuhan and any contacts of confirmed cases,’ Dr Chant told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

‘That is to detect any cases and take a very precautionary approach.

‘We’re also increasingly realising the disease profile can be quite varying.’

The chief health officer confirmed there were still only four confirmed cases in NSW and two of those patients are well and truly on the mend.

‘We want to get the message out there that even people with low-level symptoms should come forward,’ Dr Chant said.

The state has so far tested more than 40 people.

Seven South Australians are awaiting results from their coronavirus tests, but SA Health says the chances of them having the disease is low.

A further three people in the state have recently been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of people tested to 10.

‘All of the people under investigation are being managed using standard infection control protocols and we will not be disclosing further details for privacy reasons,’ SA Health said on Wednesday.

One million face masks will also be delivered to GPs around the country in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

‘We’ll be supporting the public and GPs through the allocation of up to 1 million masks for general practises,’ Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Wuhan, the 11-million-strong epicentre of the outbreak, was put into lockdown last Thursday, amid growing fears over the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

The death toll has surpassed 130 in China, while confirmed cases of infection in the Hubei province have jumped past 6,000.

Mr Hunt said the outbreak had the potential of becoming a ‘pandemic’ in Australia – where five cases have been confirmed and several more are expected to emerge.

Australians have been urged to reconsider any travel to China and not to visit Hubei Province under any circumstances as the country struggles to contain coronavirus.

About 600 Australians remain trapped in the Hubei province.

Qantas has offered to help evacuate those people.

Government website Smarttraveller updated its travel advice for China early on Wednesday morning.

‘Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus we now advise you ‘reconsider your need to travel’ to China overall and ‘do not travel’ to Hubei Province,’ the Smarttraveller advice read.

‘Chinese authorities have restricted travel for parts of the country and may extend these restrictions at short notice.

‘Travellers may be quarantined, due to their health condition or previous location.’

More than 11million people are stranded and unable to travel in or out of the region as China stepped up preventive measures to limit its spread.