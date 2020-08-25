Coronavirus outbreak at reopened school as 22 teachers and pupils test positive

An outbreak of coronavirus has been reported at a school in Scotland.

As schools ready to reopen across the UK, 17 members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kingspark School in Dundee.

Two pupils and three community contacts have also been infected.

The outbreak comes after the school was forced to close last week after six adults tested positive for the virus, with a further spike in cases announced on Sunday.

An investigation is being carried out into the campus at the centre of the spike, Daily Record reports.

NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council had decided to temporarily shut the education hub until at least next week to allow for a deep clean.

All staff are now being urged to self-isolate for two weeks from the last day they were on school grounds.

Meanwhile pupils should self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday, August 20.

Health bosses are also warning anyone who live with a pupil, such as parents, carers or siblings, to quarantine for two weeks if they are unable to maintain physical distancing within the household from Thursday, 20 August.

It comes just hours after another school in Scotland reported several cases.

A joint statement from NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council said: “Number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases is made up of 17 members of staff, 2 pupils, 3 community contacts.

“The school remains closed and all staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

“The advice issued by the IMT on Friday is all staff should self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were on site.

“All pupils should self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday, 20 August.

“Anyone who lives with a pupil, such as parents, carers or siblings, should self-isolate for 14 days if they are unable to maintain physical distancing within the household from Thursday, 20 August.

“Testing is available for all staff who work at the school and support and advice available for everyone involved.

“Detailed contact tracing of all positive cases continues and as a consequence two further school sites have been identified in Dundee.

“Further urgent guidance has been issued to these associated school sites to ensure all public health measures and precautions are taken.

“These are a single positive case has been linked to the Primary 2A class at St Peter and Paul’s School in Dundee.

“Parents of all pupils in P2A have been contacted this evening by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate for 14 days until 2 September.

“A single positive case has been linked to Happy Times out-of school club at Downfield Primary School.

“All staff of the out-of-school club and children who attended have been contacted this evening and are also self-isolating for 14 days until 2 September.

“Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said: “Since the identification of positive cases at Kingspark, a detailed contact tracing programme has been under way and these linked cases are being identified because of those concerted efforts of Test and Protect.

“We must do everything we can to protect all of our communities against COVID-19 and that is why we have issued the guidance to self-isolate.

“By taking this action we are containing any further spread of infection.

“We know that this may cause anxiety to some parents and children but we must do everything we can to ensure we keep people safe.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said, “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe.

“This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”

Elsewhere, a member of staff and two pupils tested positive for coronavirus at a school in South Lanarkshire.

Test and trace teams have been dispatched to High Blantyre Primary School, Blantyre, after the positive cases were revealed by NHS Lanarkshire.

The staff member tested positive on Saturday August 22, while the pupils were confirmed as having the bug yesterday.

All three were last in the education hub on August 20 and are currently self-isolating at home.

Health bosses have moved to reassure parents that there is no evidence of transmission within the school following a risk assessment.

The school will remain open after the risk to the wider school community was assessed as being low.

However, pupils and associated staff in primary three and four (P3 – room six and P4 – room ten) are being told not to come to class.

They will be offered testing on Wednesday August 26 and must continue to self-isolate until they are confirmed as testing negative.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, NHS Lanarkshire’s consultant in public health medicine, said: “Our test and protect team will continue to contact anyone who may be affected.

“Public health advice is being given to these individuals and they are being told to self-isolate and offered testing as required.

“There is evidence that mixing socially in the community without maintaining physical distancing measures can transmit the virus. It is therefore important that people remain vigilant and follow physical distancing guidance.

Dr Pravinkumar continued: “We are aware that there will be concern among both children and their parents at this time. We would like to reassure the local community that appropriate measures are being implemented.”

“Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they or their close contacts experience any Covid-19 symptoms, such as a cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, even if they are mild.”

Tony McDaid, executive director of education resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “The council is fully supporting the incident management team, led by NHS Lanarkshire, and its test and protect activity.

“We will continue to respond to advice from NHS Lanarkshire and provide information and reassurance to parents and carers, pupils and staff.

“We fully understand that parents and pupils will be anxious.

“No blame is attached to anyone who is interviewed by Test and Protect but it is important that as much information as possible is given.

“In addition, support within school is available to any pupil who is anxious or has concerns.”