Coronavirus outbreak could peak in the UK at Easter and last for another six months

Britain’s deadly coronavirus outbreak could peak at Easter and last for six months – with millions set to be infected.

A big increase in British diagnoses is expected as the virus is now being transmitted in the community and testing is being ramped up.

Expert Peter Piot – known as the ‘Mick Jagger of microbiology’ – says that the threat has not been overhyped and that there are probably already a few thousand people in the UK infected, as cases appear to roughly double each week.

Speaking to The Times he said that we will reach a peak of the epidemic somewhere around Easter.

It comes as two people have died from the virus – which has a mortality rate of 15 per cent in those over 80 – on British soil so far, both of whom were elderly.

In total in the UK, 164 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 115 cases reported on Thursday.

Even once it reaches its peak, coronavirus chaos could last for another six months – infecting millions of people as the UK is ravaged by the disease.

Dr Piot added: ‘If it goes down in April or May it could come back again in November,’ adding that there is currently no vaccine and that ‘medieval ways of containment’ are being used so far.

The expert said that due to the likeliness the illness will return next winter it is vital to plough resources into making a vaccine.

His comments come as Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government, warned Britain was at the start of an outbreak.

The number of infected patients across the UK more than doubled between Tuesday and Thursday, with the figure rising from 51 to 116.

He said: ‘We have cases across Europe, across the world, this is a global epidemic and we would expect to see more cases in the UK.

‘We’ve got a reasonable worst-case scenario… that involves 80 per cent of the population and we think the mortality rate is one per cent or lower. I expect it to be less than that.

‘It takes about 12 weeks to reach the peak then maybe about 12 weeks to go away again.

‘You expect about 90 per cent of cases in the nine weeks in the middle of that and 50 per cent of cases in the three weeks of the middle of that.’

The NHS is ramping up the number of testing centres across the country, in response to significant and increasing demand in response to the new virus, so that 4,000 tests can be analysed every single day.

Additional investment means that more call handlers will be recruited to NHS 111 to give expert advice to callers with concerns about the virus.

Dr Richard Hatchett, who heads up the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said yesterday that governments need to adopt an ‘aggressive’ response to tackle the virus as he revealed it could take between 12-18 months to develop a vaccine and cost £1.5bn ($2bn).

He has said it is the most frightening thing he has ever encountered and far more deadly than flu – as he revealed fighting it will be like a war.

Two British Airways baggage handlers working at Heathrow Airport are among the new positive tests, sparking fears over how many items of luggage they handled while carrying the virus.