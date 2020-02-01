Coronavirus: Over 20 Australian passengers on held Italian ship

More than 20 Australians were among thousands locked on a cruise ship in the Italian city of Civitavecchia during a coronavirus scare.

The Costa Smeralda ship – carrying 7,000 people – kept passengers in lockdown since Thursday morning after a 54-year-old Chinese woman from Macau came down with flu-like symptoms the previous night.

The woman, who boarded the ship on January 25 in the port of Savona, was placed in an isolation unit on the ship with her partner.

The Costa Smeralda had visited Marseilles in France and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking on Thursday at Civitavecchia.

A spokesman confirmed there were 27 Australians on board at the time.

However, Italy’s health ministry has now confirmed that two Chinese cruise ship passengers tested negative for the virus that has killed 170 people so far in the city of Wuhan.

Costa Cruises was offering to pay for food and hotels for some 1,140 people who had been due to disembark at the Civitavecchia port near Rome early Thursday, and the Costa Smeralda was to set sail again Friday, Italian media said.

The only people who have been allowed on or off the boat since it docked in Civitavecchia were three doctors and a nurse, who were taken to the medical bay to test the woman and her husband for coronavirus.

The woman was suffering ‘mild flu-like symptoms’ and her husband had no symptoms, but was isolated in a separate room to her and tested as a precaution.

Samples were sent to a specialist hospital in Rome.

The virus scare comes as the World Health Organisation declares a global health emergency.

China’s coronavirus death toll has reached 170 but there have been a number of cases

While the vast majority of cases have been in China, more than 100 have appeared in about 20 other countries and territories, including the US, Canada, France and Australia.

Four people in Sydney, three in Melbourne, and two on the Gold Coast have been struck down with the deadly virus in recent weeks.

Each one flew in from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began, on planes packed with hundreds of potential victims.

At least a day passed after they arrived before they developed flu-like symptoms and eventually went to hospital.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.

Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species.

Australia and New Zealand are planning a joint evacuation of citizens from Wuhan while Singapore is setting up a quarantine facility on an island to the city’s north-east.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea confirmed their first cases of person-to-person spread of the virus.