Coronavirus Pandemic Sees Vodafone Offer Free Access to NHS Online Services

Vodafone customers will be be able to access the NHS’s online services without eating into their data, the mobile operator announced.

The site won’t be guzzling up reams of data, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and the NHS site is an online resource that’s likely to get a lot of visits as the coronavirus spreads, as people are advised to steer clear of their GP, pharmacies, and hospitals if they have symptoms, and are being directed to call 111 or visit NHS 111 Online.

If you’re low on data, or have a small data allowance, you won’t have to worry about your frequent visits to the site to check whether your cough is a tickle or something more serious eating into your allowance. Vodafone released a statement saying:

“Access to reliable health information has never been more crucial. Therefore, Vodafone is giving all its mobile customers, including VOXI and TalkMobile customers, free access to NHS UK online, including the web sites of NHS England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, so that they can get the latest health information at no additional cost.

“Free access to these services will be available for as long as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) remains prevalent in the UK. While many Vodafone customers are already using our unlimited data plans, we want all our customers to be able to access these NHS online services without having to worry about data charges.”

