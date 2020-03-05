Coronavirus panic: Australian supermarkets are facing shortages due to panic-buying

The nationwide panic over the deadly coronavirus has reached extreme levels with Australians clearing out supermarket shelves – and even donning hazmat suits over fears of a pandemic.

Grocery stores across Australia are facing shortages on food and other goods as panic-buying chaos sweeps the country.

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths were forced to introduce a four-pack limit on toilet paper earlier this week after anxious shoppers rushed to stockpile on items.

On Thursday, Woolworths announced it was imposing buying restrictions on rice after it earlier introduced limits on hand sanitiser and toilet tissue.

Chief executive Brad Banducci told loyalty card members in an email customers will be limited to two kilograms of rice per transaction.

‘We’re working very closely with our suppliers to get products onto shelves as quickly as we can.

‘The makers of Kleenex, Sorbent, Quilton and Woolworths own range of toilet paper have all increased their production to meet this very unusual demand,’ he said.

Mr Banducci said these were ‘unusual and challenging times’ and would introduce more limits if needed.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media in recent days showing empty shelves in the pasta, rice and canned veg aisles at grocery stores and shoppers filling up their trolleys in a panic.

In Adelaide, a train passenger was seen resorting to extreme measures to protect himself from the virus by wearing a full-body hazmat suit.

It isn’t known if the man was playing a practical joke or genuinely feared contracting the virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to stay calm amid the spread of the disease and consulted with Woolworths and Coles about the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

The bizarre toilet paper crisis made headlines around the world on Wednesday as anxious shoppers fought to buy up as many rolls as possible in preparation for a potential pandemic.

People were photographed piling trolleys high with huge multi-packs and one woman allegedly ‘pulled a knife’ on another shopper in a row over toilet paper.

The panic buying prompted Kleenex to reassure customers on social media.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.

‘As you can see, we won’t be running out any time soon,’ it said, sharing a photo of the Kleenex warehouse piled high with columns of toilet paper.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said there were no issues with toilet paper supply in NSW and urged the public to refrain from bulk-buying.

‘People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase and I don’t see a need to do that (bulk buy) at this stage,’ she said.

Coles said it would limit the amount of toilet paper people can buy after national supermarket shelves were stripped in recent days.

‘To ensure all of our customers have access to toilet paper, a temporary purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction will now apply in-store and online,’ a Coles spokeswoman said in a statement on Thursday.

‘This will help us maintain stock levels in stores while our suppliers increase local production and our distribution centres increase deliveries.’

So far two people have died out of 56 cases of the virus in Australia.

There are now more than 92,000 cases worldwide in 78 countries including Ukraine and Morocco. Some 3100 people have died.