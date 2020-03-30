Coronavirus Panic Buyers are Going After Sex Toys Now They’ve Bought All the Toilet Paper

First they came for the toilet paper. Then the dry goods. Now, sex toys are the latest victims of panic shoppers. Things are getting serious now, chaps.

A presumably unhinged portion of the population is under the impression that toilet paper can sustain them in times of crises, given the voracity with which they’re buying it up. Buying up dry and canned goods is more understandable – hoarding is not. But once you’ve stuffed your cupboards with a year’s worth supply of pasta and loo roll, what’s next on the apocalypse shopping list? A great big dildo, of course. Obviously.

Online sex shop Womanizer has reported an uptick in sales worldwide, with Canadians really going hard at it; the company has seen a 135 per cent increase in sales in the country compared to its original forecast.

Italy, which is currently on lockdown, has seen a surge in sales of 60 per cent, while Hong Kong’s sex toy demands have resulted in an increase of 70 per cent. Here in the UK, the brand reports a 13 per cent increase. We’re not on lockdown yet, so we may see that figure rise as more Brits remain indoors. And let’s also bear in mind that these are the sales figures from a single site for the period of January 1 to March 6. We’re going to need a hell of a lot more vibrators, dildos, and butt plugs to get through this pandemic.

If you’re rubbing one out at home now that we’re all remote working or self-isolating, you may find it hard to avoid the temptation of browsing your favourite porn sites while you’re supposed to be on the clock, so here’s how to avoid the allure or porn while you’re working from home. [Metro]