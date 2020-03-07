Coronavirus panic buyers spend their Saturday queueing up outside supermarkets

For most Australians, Saturday mornings means a family trip to the beach or coffee with friends.

But not in the times of coronavirus, as panicked residents spend their Saturday queuing outside the nation’s supermarkets to stock pile toilet paper, lining up from 6am.

Frenzied customers were seen queuing round the block outside Coles in Woolongong before it opened at 7am.

Similar bizarre scenes happened across the country, including at a Costco in Melbourne.

Supermarket shelves across the country have been stripped bare of essential goods, including toilet paper, pasta, rice, hand sanitiser and painkillers.

The respiratory illness, which is fast becoming a global pandemic, has infected 66 people in Australia to date – prompting fears it will soon sweep the country.

Tens of thousands of Australians have already been forced into isolation to try and control the spread of the disease, prompting many to stockpile food and essentials.

On Friday night, Coles Group CEO Steven Cain sent Flybuys shoppers a message about the stock levels at supermarkets.

He said an ‘international media and social media frenzy’ had played a role in the crisis.

‘In the short term, we have reluctantly chosen to introduce a temporary 4-pack limit on toilet paper to ensure the elderly and those groups at highest risk can still access the everyday products they need, and to reduce likelihood of bulk purchasing which then appear on the internet at a price premium,’ the email read.

‘I understand the average 4-person family needs around 20 rolls of toilet paper per fortnight, and larger packs contain around 30 rolls meaning 4 packs would total 120 rolls – enough for around 12 weeks.’

It comes as a medical professor claims the coronavirus outbreak will get worse before it gets better.

John Dwyer, emeritus professor of medicine at the Univer­sity of NSW, said the coronavirus situation is ‘going to get a lot worse before it gets better’.

He also warned that hundreds of Australians are already infected, but aren’t aware yet, and that every infected person goes on to infect at least two others.

‘We are definitely going to have a pandemic in Australia,’ Professor Dwyer told the Australian.

‘The experience with other epidemics is that once this happens, there must be hundreds of people who are infected in Australia at this stage.

‘And for every one infected person, the average is they will infect two and a half others.’

To date, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,300 worldwide.

Hospitals, schools and offices across the country have been forced into lockdown, with entire families self-isolating.

Health workers at Canterbury, Liverpool and Ryde Hospitals in New South Wales have been struck by the deadly respiratory disease, forcing dozens into isolation.

At the embattled Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care centre in north-west Sydney, vulnerable, elderly residents face a terrifying wait – as two more workers tested positive.

One resident, 95, has already died after contracting the disease, with staff now refusing to work at the centre – forcing NSW Health to send in its own team.

The worrying developments have caused an outbreak of panic buying across the country, with shelves left bare – and a black market emerging for toilet paper.

One man was caught trying to flog packets of toilet paper for $2,000 after listing them on Gumtree and demanding desperate customers pay cash only.

However, when confronted by Nine in Perth’s CBD, he claimed he was selling the loo roll to pay for an operation and not to make a quick buck.

After he was confronted, the ad was swiftly removed from the internet.

He’s not the only one to attempt to make money from the toilet paper shortage. Others have listed single sheets, rolls and entire packets online for outrageous prices.

The man’s toilet paper scheme comes after supermarkets such as Coles and Woolworths were forced to bring in a four-pack limit to stop people hoarding rolls.

A spokeswoman for Coles said it was bringing in the limit to help it maintain stock levels during the crisis.

‘To ensure all of our customers have access to toilet paper, a temporary purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction will now apply in-store and online,’ she said.

‘This will help us maintain stock levels in stores while our suppliers increase local production and our distribution centres increase deliveries.

‘While there may be some temporary stock shortages, the vast majority of products in our stores and via Coles online remain available for customers.

‘We apologise to customers if the product they want is currently out of stock, and our team is working hard to improve availability across the store.’