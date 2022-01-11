Coronavirus patients in the United States set a new hospitalization record.

The United States sets a new hospitalization record for coronavirus patients.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the United States has risen to 145,982 people, far exceeding the previous high of 142,000.

WASHINGTON D.C.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the United States reached a new high on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high set in January 2021.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), there are currently 145,982 people in hospitals across the country with the virus.

That’s a significant increase over the previous high of 142,000 set last year.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 24,000 intensive care unit beds are being used to treat coronavirus patients across the country, with all but four states reporting that more than 70% of their beds are occupied.

As the omicron variant has led to unprecedented levels in the winter surge, cases have been on the rise across the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, approximately 1.5 million cases were registered on Monday.

Staffing issues have been exacerbated by infected staff, and schools have had to deal with rising infections among students and staff as a result of the outbreak.

Vaccines continue to provide the best protection against COVID-19’s worst health outcomes, such as hospitalization and death.

Unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of those admitted to hospitals with infections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have been vaccinated are five times less likely to become infected, more than ten times less likely to be hospitalized, and more than ten times less likely to die from the virus.