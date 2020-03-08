Coronavirus: Pauline Hanson calls people stockpiling toilet paper idiots – use gum leaves instead

Australians who run out of toilet paper amid a shortage in response to coronavirus concerns should be using gum leaves or hosing off in the shower, says Pauline Hanson.

The One Nation party leader said people who live in the outback have traditionally used gum leaves instead of toilet paper and that stocking up shouldn’t be a priority.

She said even if people were to run out of gum leaves, cleaning themselves in the shower would always be another alternative.

‘If you can’t do that then get in the bloody shower and wash yourself down for Christ’s sake,’ she told The Today show on Monday morning.

In the past week, Australian supermarkets have been stripped bare of essential supplies – including toilet paper and hand sanitiser – as people prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

There have been at least 81 confirmed cases of the disease in Australia, including three people who have died, while more than 109,000 people have been infected globally.

Authorities believe the situation will get worse before it gets better, and the disease has the potential to infect tens of thousands more people on home soil.

Regardless of the potential outbreak, Ms Hanson doesn’t believe toilet paper should be stockpiled.

‘I’m still trying to come to the understanding about what is the correlation between coronavirus and toilet paper,’ she said.

‘I still don’t get it.’

She went on to describe people who have contributed to the hype and the shortage as idiots.

‘They’re idiots. People have become so precious these days,’ she said.

Coles and Woolworths introduced stringent limits on people buying toilet paper in response to the hysteria.

In Coles, shoppers can only buy one packet at a time, while Woolworths customers can buy two.

Hand sanitiser, and in some cases certain foods like rice, are also restricted until manufacturers can begin to meet demand.

Senator Hanson said if anything, coronavirus should serve as a ‘wake up call’ to the Australian government and businesses.

‘They need to have a hard look at themselves about encouraging manufacturing and industry in Australia,’ she said.

‘This is a wake up call… Make ourselves reliant instead of relying in products from overseas.’

Australia closed its borders to China in the wake of the crisis, and have since also restricted travel between Iran and Korea.

The decision was made in response to the spike in cases in the regions and the threat posed to Australia.

Globally, at least 3,802 people have died of coronavirus – primarily in mainland China, where the outbreak originated.