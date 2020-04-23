Coronavirus: Professor Panics Everyone By Saying Social Distancing Measures Could Last Until 2021

During a recent briefing with underling and foreign secretary Dominic Raab, Professor Chris Whitty was wheeled out to give his two penny’s worth on the situation and now everyone thinks we’re going to stuck in lockdown until next year. Well done on undoing the baby steps approach the government has taken so far by spreading potential panic. Where’s Ofcom when you need it?

The first rule of handling a crisis like coronavirus is not to panic the populous. You want their cooperation after all, and need them to actually follow through on measures being rolled out. Despite the shoddy handling of this entire fiasco by the government, and the lack of people taking it seriously – through either wilful ignorance, or simply being uninformed which is also a choice these days considering we all have a font of knowledge at or fingertips at all times – no one in their right mind would’ve told the public at the outset of the lockdown to buckle in for six weeks.

It was very clear at the time that three weeks wasn’t going to be anywhere near sufficient, but you drip feed these things so people don’t get themselves riled up. And getting the public to actually comply seems to be a task in itself, with memes of people in parks or on beaches asking ‘what’s wrong with this?’ Nothing, except for it being explicitly against the rules right now, and if you can’t even refrain from doing that for five minutes, I doubt you can be trusted with more relaxed rules. In fact, the police have handed out more than 3,200 fines already for breaches of social distancing measures already. How much of that is overeager policing is unknown. People are getting antsy, the economy is suffering, as are those who don’t qualify for support packages from the government, and essential workers are bearing the brunt of it all, with a lack of PPE being thrown into the mix for yet more shit to deal with.

In the midst of all this, Whitty discussed the lockdown exit strategy – which has been discouraged as a topic because it was always too soon to be talking about it – and said that in the long run, the way out of all of this is going to be a vaccine, or drugs that will provide sufficient treatment. Seems logical enough. He added that the chances of having either of those within the next calendar year are “incredibly small” and so we’ll “have to rely on other social measures” – which he acknowledged are disruptive – to do the job in the interim.

With schools cancelled, and only essential shops open, dragging out a lockdown just isn’t feasible long-term for a multitude of reasons, as beneficial as that might be for stamping out the virus. Of course, one method of easing restrictions would be to roll out the controversial tracking app, which is just another step in stripping people of their privacy in the name of health and safety, but of course, if that means everyone can pop out to the local pub for a drink again, they’ll be lapping it up without considering the implications of such a move.

Something less insidious would be London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s proposal for making face masks compulsory for shopping and commuting. Either way, Whitty didn’t elaborate on what kind of social restrictions he envisions that could be maintained for another eight months, but I imagine the panic will have set in enough by now for everyone to be on board with the idea of a mandatory tracking app to regain some sense of normality. So mission accomplished! [BBC News]

Feature image credit: Unsplash