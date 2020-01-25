Coronavirus reaches Australia as man is quarantined in Melbourne

A Chinese national in his 50s has been quarantined in Melbourne after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

The man, who initially showed no symptoms of the virus, travelled to Australia on China Southern Airlines from Wuhan via Guangzhou on January 19.

It’s the first confirmed case in Australia.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters on Saturday that the man had been in Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – for two weeks by himself.

‘He was confirmed as positive after a series of tests early this morning,’ Ms Mikakos said on Saturday.

Ms Mikakos said it was ‘possible’ the man wasn’t contagious while on board as he didn’t start showing symptoms until after arriving in Melbourne.

‘We are now in the process of making contact with all the other passengers [on the flight],’ she said.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Angie Bone said the man felt tired after landing in Melbourne, before he started feeling ill later that day.

He then presented himself to a doctor on Thursday, four days after arriving in Australia.

‘My understanding is he came off the plane and felt very tired and spent the next day resting in his room, towards the end of the day he developed symptoms,’ Dr Bone said.

There is said to be little risk of him spreading the deadly virus in Melbourne, as he spent the last week with family and hasn’t visited any public places since being in Australia.

‘He stayed in his room as he was conscious he may have caught the disease, so his family didn’t allow anyone in his room,’ Dr Bone said.

‘He has not been out and about, so I guess that minimises the risk to the broader community and he has taken all the appropriate precautions in terms of calling ahead to the GP clinic and to the hospital before he has presented on both of those occasions.

‘So, he has done everything right. The family has done everything right to minimise the risk.

‘There is a possibility the family may have caught the infection, we will be observing them very closely. It will help us understand how easy it is to transmit this virus.’

The man is now isolated in a negative-pressure room at Monash Medical Centre in Clayton, where he is in a ‘stable condition’.

‘He has pneumonia, which is what we would expect with this kind of coronavirus,’ Dr Bone said.

‘China has been very helpful in sharing the genome sequence with us so we have a very good test and we can be absolutely categorical about whether this is the situation or not, and that is the situation in this case.’

Dr Bone said the man wasn’t a health care worker and may well have picked up the disease in a public setting.

‘There’s no evidence of human to human transmission here [in Australia]. It will be very hard to be specific about where people catch it from,’ she said.

Five people in NSW are being assessed for potential infection of the deadly strain of coronavirus in the state after two patients were cleared on Friday.

At least one of those being treated arrived in Sydney on Friday night on a flight from Guangzhou, a source has told AAP.

No cases of the novel coronavirus dubbed 2019-nCoV have been confirmed in NSW, the state’s health authority said on Saturday.

A number of people have already been cleared in both states.

The virus has already killed more than 40 people in China and infected upward of 1000 people around the world.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Friday said patients were in isolation and do not pose a risk of transmitting the virus that has so far killed 26 people in China.

‘We’re encouraging people who have come back from Wuhan, or who have been in contact with confirmed cases in China or in other countries, to please seek care if you develop any symptoms of fever, sore throat, pneumonia, a cough or respiratory symptoms of any sort,’ she said.

Dr Chant said testing currently takes about six hours but that time frame will likely shrink in the future.

‘It is important that we detect cases early,’ she said.

Transportation in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, and at least 12 nearby cities has been shut down, effectively placing 36 million people into lockdown.

So far more than 850 people have been infected in China while France has had three people test positive – the disease’s first appearance in Europe.

Two cases, including a Chicago woman returning from China, have been confirmed in the United States.