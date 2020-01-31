Coronavirus reaches UK: Two members of same family test positive

The UK has confirmed its first two coronavirus cases. The patients are members of the same family and are being closely monitored, according to a statement released by a senior health official.

The two patients in England are receiving “specialist NHS care,” Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said, stressing that the UK has “robust infection control measures” in place to respond to the deadly virus.

The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

According to Whitty, the UK is working closely with the WHO to ensure that the country is “ready for all eventualities” regarding the health crisis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Thursday that the epidemic constitutes a global health emergency, noting that the virus has infected people who had not traveled to China.

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the new coronavirus has claimed at least 213 lives – all in China – and spread to nearly twenty countries.

Governments have been scrambling to stop the spread of the virus. Countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas have suspended direct flights to Chinese cities, hoping that restricted travel could help prevent further infections. Several states, including Russia, Japan and the US, have also issued travel advisories for China.

